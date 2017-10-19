The day for which most of the Hindi Cinema fans were waiting for from last few months has finally come! Yes, the weekend where two big releases are all set to clash. Secret Superstar released today and looks like it started at a good pace at the box office.

The morning report shows 35% occupancy. It will start consolidating its business from here. With Secret Superstar getting excellent reviews and a positive word of mouth publicity growing for the film, we hope it will see a fantastic growth over the extended weekend. In fact, with tomorrow being a holiday, we are sure it will witness a massive jump on day 2 at the box office.

Although, Secret Superstar doesn’t completely belong to Mr. Perfectionist as in the latest movie he’s having just an extended cameo. The film totally belongs to Zaira Wasim who played the role of Geeta Phogat in ‘Dangal’. This is Zaira’s second film of her career, after Dangal.

It looks like the Diwali holidays will definitely benefit the two big releases but attracting a big chunk of audiences. However, the clash will also affect the earnings at the Box Office of both the movies.

The movie is written and directed by debutant Advait Chandan. The portrayal of the world of a middle-class Muslim family in which the women still have to subscribe to strict social codes is strikingly heartfelt in the movie.

Trending :

This story is all about a girl Insiya (Zaira Wasim) who isn’t a bright student. She is struggling with her studies, her rage, domestic abuse, and an environment that may not let her take the leap of faith, ever.