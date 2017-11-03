Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s Ittefaq released today and it looks like the movie had a slow start at the box office. The movie’s makers had a different promotional strategy by releasing unique videos of the lead actors Sidharth and Sonakshi.

Ittefaq opened at 15% – 20 % morning occupancy. It has been garnering amazing reviews for its storyline, it can be said the movie will do better in the afternoon and evening shows. While the other release of the weekend, Thor- Ragnorak opened with a good occupancy of 30% -35%.

The reason behind the slow start of Ittefaq can be that the suspense thrillers generally have limitations as far as box office prospects are concerned. The film which is a remake of 1969 film directed by Yash Chopra by the same name is also being helmed by the late director’s nephew Abhay Chopra.

Ittefaq has been creating the right buzz since it’s announcement. The crime thriller that is being co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma and B R Studios, will however not be a direct rip-off, of the original that was considered as one of the path-breaking films for the lead actors then. While Thor – Ragnorak is an American superhero film based on a Marvel comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the sequel to 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and the seventeenth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both the movie have a week to rule the box office since next week there are two more releases, Tumhari Sulu and Aksar 2. One of the two is a big one, which is Tumhari Sulu It stars Vidya Balan and has already created a hype before it’s release.

Which movie will you watch this weekend? Let us know in the comments!