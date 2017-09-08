Morning Occupancy Report: Daddy And Poster Boys Open On A Dull Note

Two films that released today included Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys. Both the movies opened on a dull morning occupancy of 10%-15%. Both the movies faced a strong competition from last weeks films. Those films are Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho and Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednakar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Arjun Rampal’s Daddy might have better first-day figures due to its strong buzz on social media but for Poster Boys, there aren’t so substantial hopes since there isn’t that much of buzz about the movie.

Daddy, that marks the debut of Aishwarya Rajesh, has received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Whereas Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys has managed to receive positive reviews from the majority for its comedy genre.

The first-day figures would be very low unless things don’t improve over the day. Both the movies have to pull the right audience to the theaters to be able to survive at the box office.

Daddy has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. In the film, Arjun Rampal will be seen portraying the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. This movie is unfolding jigsaw puzzle, told from different points-of-view and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld.

While, Poster Boys marks the directorial debut of Shreyas Talpade, It is inspired by a real life incident about three coolies who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd. and Affluence Movie Pvt. Ltd., Poster Boys is scheduled to be released on 8 September 2017.