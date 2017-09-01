This week Bollywood saw two releases in Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan & Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho. First is a satirical & comical take on a serious issue, other is a masala flick with some seeti-maar dialogues.

Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho opened to a decent start overall. Though it ruled the single screens, multiplexes were decent. It has opened to 30-35% morning occupancy all over the country. Promos and songs of the film made it evident that this is a tailor made movie for single screens. Plus the hit-Jodi of Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn was awaited since their first memorable outing in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. The opening proves a thing that Ajay Devgn still has a strong pull when it comes to box office. He still has a strong fan following without whom it’s not possible to open well on the 1st day.

On the other hand, there is a film which will totally drive on its content. The movie opened with a below average occupancy of 15-20% in the morning. It was expected because the subject makers of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had tackled in the film will not lure everyone. Considering the fact that the film is the remake of its Tamil version Kalyana Samayal Saadham, which was also directed by the same director, asked if it was a safe choice to make a debut with, R S Prasanna told, “Well, I think Bollywood has always encouraged experimental subjects. Therefore, films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Hindi Medium have been made and accepted in mainstream cinema of Bollywood.”

Trending :

If Baadshaho is as good as its opening, it will definitely eat up a huge chunk of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘s business. Whereas the latter will thrive on the word of mouth same as Bareilly Ki Barfi which released previous month.