Mom has turned out to be a critics favourite, despite its common story-line with Raveena Tandon’s Maatr. It was Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stellar act that powered this film ahead. Interestingly, after taking off with a decent first Monday, the film showed a slight jump over the fifth day.

On its first Tuesday, the film collected 2.74 crores, thus taking its total collections to 19.66 crores at the domestic box office.

Mom is majorly performing well in metros such as Mumbai compared to the North circuits. The film’s relevant topic has been a driving force for the audiences and also with actress Sridevi’s huge fan base one was expecting a good response for the film. Its first-week performance will be approximately in the range of 24 crores which is quite good for this film.

Mom is Sridevi’s 300th film of her career. Sridevi was last seen in Bollywood with Gauri Shinde’s 2012 film English Vinglish, which garnered both, critical acclaim as well as box office success.

The film revolves around a step-mom fighting for her daughter who suffers from trauma after being brutally raped. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali in key roles. Mom marked the directorial debut of Ravi Udyawar. Mom has been competing well with the other Hollywood release, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Of course, the superhero film is minting more money compared to the Bollywood film but nonetheless, the Sridevi starrer film’s collections are decent enough. Spider-Man: Homecoming has already crossed the 30 crore mark at the India box office including paid previews collections. With a huge kids fan-following, the super-hero film has turned out to be the prime choice for audiences.

