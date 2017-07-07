Mom starring Sridevi has hit the theaters today and it is facing a clash from two films, Guest Iin London and Spider-Man – Homecoming. At least among the Bollywood releases, we are sure that it is going to outperform the other and that can be seen from its opening occupancy itself.

Mom has opened to around 20% occupancy for the morning shows. The film’s intriguing trailer had created a good buzz and with the rave reviews flowing in for the film, looks like it will soar further. Once a good positive word of mouth sets in, the thriller is expected to have a decent weekend.

One of the big reasons for this film to work is the fact that Sridevi will be seen in a Bollywood film again, after her strong comeback in English Vinglish. She has serenaded generations with her brilliant acts and this 300th film of her career has won her ample of critical acclaim already. Also, with Mom’s topic being of utmost relevance in today’s times, the film could click well with the audiences in metros.

The other release, Guest Iin London starring Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda in key roles has taken a poor start. The film’s Friday morning occupancy was as low as 10%. After being panned by critics for its slapstick comedy, the film has low chances of seeing a weekend jump. Also, it will face a stiff competition from Mom as well as Spiderman – Homecoming.

It has been two weeks since Salman Khan’s Tubelight hit the theaters and now the audiences are looking forward to see the new offerings. Tubelight failed to make a significant business in the second week and hence this weekend too it may not make any impact on the new releases.