Back in 2011, No One Killed Jessica had shocked the nation with its narrative and had emerged as a decent commercial success. The film had collected 14 crores over the weekend before closing at a lifetime of 29 crores.

This year’s Mom, which has a similar core premise, has managed to collect 14 crores* over the weekend. The numbers are on the same lines though one would have expected better considering the fact that six years have gone by since the release of the Rani Mukherjee and Vidya Balan starrer.

Nonetheless, the good part of the story is that the trending is positive, as evidenced in day by day increase in collections of Mom. The target audience for which the film was made from commercial entertainment perspective has given a thumbs up and that should keep the film in news for the coming few days as well.

However, the fact also remains that the ‘criminal class’ which should actually be watching the film and learn a lesson may not even be aware of it and that in some way doesn’t allow the film to penetrate in the segment where it should actually do.

The second release of the week, Guest Iin London, primarily had the single screen market for it to penetrate and there it has done better at least in certain pockets. That reflects in 8 crores* that came in over the weekend for the film. The growth hasn’t been exponential though which was needed for the film to stay in contention.

Currently, it fighting it out amongst the class as well as the mass audiences. While classes are going for Mom, masses have Spider-Man: Homecoming as its first choice. In the middle of this all, Guest Iin London is aspiring to be relevant till the time it stays in theaters for rest of the week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources