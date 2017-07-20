Mom Grosses Over 56 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

After remaining stable in its 2nd weekend, Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Mom has remained steady in the weekdays at the box office.

The revenge thriller drama collected 80 lacs on Monday, 95 lacs on Tuesday and 85 lacs yesterday. It now stands with the grand total of 32.41 crores at the domestic market.

With the gross collections of 46.67 crores (nett 32.41 crores) in India, Mom has performed decently well at the overseas box office too.

Distributed internationally by Zee Studios International, the film has crossed $1.5 million (9.66 crores) in its first week across U.K., USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, UAE/GCC, Pakistan & Rest of the world.

The film now stands with the global collections of 56.33 crores at the box office.

Commenting on the success, Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition) said, “Mom is a special story, one that is bound to resonate with people across the globe. MOM has also garnered interest from non-traditional markets and we are looking at a release in China, Japan & Korea in the second phase.We will continue to put ZEE’s marketing and distribution strength to ensure that the film continues to garner strong numbers worldwide in the subsequent weeks. “

Ravi Udyawar’s directorial debut, Mom, has impressed the cine-goers and critics alike with its strong narrative and exceptional performances. Mom that is setting new trends in the Indian market, promises to do the same overseas as well.

Mom marks the 300th film of Sridevi. It also features Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in key roles. Apart from Hindi, the film was also released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.