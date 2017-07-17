Mom grosses over 52 crores at the worldwide Box Office

Last Friday saw the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year – Sridevi’s film, MOM, directed by Ravi Udyawar. Mom has been doing good at the box office. The movie has been in the talks because of good word of mouth and the promotions. It had also managed to get decent reviews. It was Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stellar act that powered this film ahead.

Mom is majorly performing well in metros such as Mumbai compared to the North circuits. The film’s relevant topic has been a driving force for the audiences and also with actress Sridevi’s huge fan base one was expecting a good response for the film.

In ten days the film has managed to remain stable at the box office and grossed 43.20 crores (nett 29.81 crores ). Looking at the current scenario, the film should manage to cross the 35 crore mark by the end of its second week at the domestic market.

The film also piqued viewers’ interest with its innovative marketing campaign, is now ruling their hearts with its theatrical releases. Distributed internationally by Zee Studios International, the film has crossed $1.5mn in its first week across U.K., USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, UAE/GCC, Pakistan & Rest of the world.

Commenting on the success, Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition) said, “Mom is a special story, one that is bound to resonate with people across the globe. MOM has also garnered interest from non-traditional markets and we are looking at a release in China, Japan & Korea in the second phase.We will continue to put ZEE’s marketing and distribution strength to ensure that the film continues to garner strong numbers worldwide in the subsequent weeks. “

Ravi Udyawar’s directorial debut, MOM, has impressed the cine-goers and critics alike with its strong narrative and exceptional performances. MOM that is setting new trends in the Indian market, promises to do the same overseas as well.