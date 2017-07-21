Mom Continues To Stay Stable On Its 2nd Thursday At The Box Office

Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshay Khanna starrer Mom is performing steadily at the box-office since day 1. Enjoying a decent 2nd weekend, the weekdays too witnessed a good hold.

Continuing the stability, the film collected 80 lacs on Monday, 95 lacs on Tuesday, 85 lacs on Wednesday and 81 lacs yesterday. It now stands at the grand total of 33.22 crores at the domestic market.

With the gross collections of 47.48 crores (net 33.22 crores) in India, Mom has performed decently well at the overseas box office too.

Commenting on the success, Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition) said, “Mom is a special story, one that is bound to resonate with people across the globe. MOM has also garnered interest from non-traditional markets and we are looking at a release in China, Japan & Korea in the second phase. We will continue to put ZEE’s marketing and distribution strength to ensure that the film continues to garner strong numbers worldwide in the subsequent weeks.“

Trending :

The movie opened to superb reviews by critics and going by the steady hold of the film at the box office it’s clear that public has loved the film too. Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos‘s lukewarm week 1 collections at the box office haS also helped Mom to remain public’s favorite at ticket windows.

Mom could see decline in numbers as 3 releases of this week would eat up a mjor chunk of screen space. Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael, Christopher Nolan’s much awaited Dunkirk and controversial Lipstick Under My Burkha hit the theatres today.

It would be interesting to see if Mom can still hold well even after losing major number of screens to this week’s releases. The film has released in three more languages – Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam across the country.