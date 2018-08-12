Mission: Impossible- Fallout Surges Ahead Of Dhadak At India Box Office!

The year 2018 is proving to be a good year for the industry. Right from the beginning, there’s at least one or two hits in each month. Be it a Hollywood film or Bollywood, all of them are performing quite good at the box office. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible- Fallout is one of them! The film is doing wonders at the Indian box office. It has successfully surpassed the total collections of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak.

After crossing the 70 crore mark, Mission: Impossible- Fallout now stands at the grand total of 73.50 crores at the Indian box office. Whereas Karan Johar’s Dhadak has accumulated a total of 71.92 crores till now.

Both the films are still running in the theatres and both are bound to grow, since there’s no big film releasing till August 15. Yet again it has been proven that when it comes to superhero or hardcore action films, India continues to be a good market for Hollywood outings. Once Gold & Satyameva Jayate hit the theatres, both the films will slow down.

Actor Tom Cruise’s ankle injury benefited Mission: Impossible Fallout as it allowed the team to explore more about the film and make changes, says director Christopher McQuarrie.

In August last year, the production for the movie went on a hiatus when Cruise got injured while jumping off the roof of a building and colliding with the wall of another building.

“Our first reaction was ‘I hope he is okay’. At first, when he did it I thought he was acting. Tom really likes to present Ethan Hunt’s stronger abilities. So, I thought it was okay and when he stood then I realised that he is not,” McQuarrie told IANS while recalling the moment when the stunt went wrong.