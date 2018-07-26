Mission Impossible: Fallout Pre-Release Analysis: Tom Cruise Starrer Set To Emerge The SECOND Biggest Hollywood Opener of 2018!

Mission Impossible: Fallout Pre-Release Analysis: Agent Ethan Hunt is back with the sixth instalment of the successful Mission Impossible franchise titled Fallout. The film starring Tom Cruise is in lead has been rated 97% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and currently stands at 9.5 on IMDB. The action entertainer has not just been hailed by the reviewers from the west as the best film from the franchise but also the best action film of Hollywood.

The movie releases in India on 27th July, 2018 and is expected to embark onto a solid start at the Box-Office. The Mission Impossible franchise has a loyal fan-base in India which is growing further with every passing day. The previous film from the franchise, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation took a reasonable start of Rs 8.00 crores in India (Including Rs 1.50 crores from Paid Preview). The film had released on 7th August 2015, after the back to back success of films like Baahubali: The Beginning, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Drishyam.

The jump in the opening day collections of Rogue Nation when compared to Ghost Protocol (2011) was 36% and keeping the jump in opening day collections of the franchise as the base, Mission Impossible: Fallout should cross the double-digit mark at the Box-Office on its opening day. If the occupancy of Fallout is similar to that of Rogue Nation, it should comfortably cross the Rs 10 crore mark taking into consideration factors like hike in ticket rates, GST benefit. No 3D release in India is one factor that would stop the film to exploiting its optimum potential, but none the less the initial hype should ensure a good start. The movie will be looking to surpass the opening day collections of Deadpool 2 (Rs 11.25 crores) and emerge the second biggest Hollywood opener of the year after Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 31.30 crores).

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation raked in Rs 48 crore in India whereas Ghost Protocol raked in Rs 47 crores in India. There wasn’t much of a jump in collections of Mission Impossible 4 and 5, however, that’s more because the word of mouth of Rogue Nation in India was not that positive. It was mixed, tilted towards the positive side.

If the word of mouth of Fallout in India is indeed positive, the opening weekend biz is expected to be in the range of Rs 35 to 40 crores. It is also expected to emerge the highest grossing film from the Mission Impossible franchise in just 5 to 6 days, by surpassing the lifetime collections of Rogue Nation. But as mentioned above, it all depends on the word of mouth. Mission Impossible isn’t a larger than life, commercially viable franchise like Fast and Furious in India, which in a way acts as a barrier as far as the lifetime collections are concerned. Not a lot of people in India can relate to the complex screenplay and ideology of the franchise, which has often resulted in a not so good trend at the Box-Office despite a promising start. It would be interesting to see if Fallout changes the perception around the franchise in India.

How excited are you for Mission Impossible: Fallout? Let us know!