Mission: Impossible – Fallout was the only film in the running that could manage a double digit score over the weekend. It collected 14 crore* more and with that the film now stands at 68.75 crore*. Though this is still a drop from 37 crore* that the film had collected in its opening weekend itself, there is still some sort of hold at least.

The Tom Cruise starrer has now surpassed the lifetime numbers of The Conjuring 2 [62 crore] and would have its lifetime in 75-80 crore range. The next major Hollywood film up the ladder is Avengers – The Age of Ultron but its lifetime number of 80 crore is seemingly out of reach for Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Nonetheless, this is still a major success and sets the stage for next in the franchise to comfortably enter the 100 Crore Club when it arrives in India.

Cruise returns as the roguish spy in the sixth movie of the series with the upcoming Mission: Impossible Fallout. The Paramount Pictures movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It released in India on July 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

McQuarrie, who became the first filmmaker ever to return to direct a second ‘Mission: Impossible‘ film, added: “I am incredibly proud of all the amazing hard work that went into making it.”

The film also stars Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt with Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin.