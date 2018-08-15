Mission: Impossible – Fallout Box Office: Inches Closer To The 80 Crore Mark In India!

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Box Office: The year 2018 is turned out to be good for the industry. Be it a Bollywood film or Hollywood, majority of the films have had a successful run at the box office. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout is doing amazingly well at the domestic box office. Released on July 27, the film is still running in the theatres winning the hearts of the audiences.

Recently, the film also surpassed the total collection of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Dhadak which currently stands at the grand total of 71.92 crores.

Talking about MI Fallout, it has been still earning a good amount as there were no biggies at the box office till today. Till now, it has collected a whopping amount of 77.00 crores at the Indian box office. If it continues to collect like this, it might soon touch the 80 crore mark. The possibility is quite less as Akshay Kymar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate have hit the theatres today. On the occasion of Independence Day, audiences will prefer watching this two films.

Christopher McQuarrie, who has added an Indian spin to “Mission: Impossible Fallout“, couldn’t shoot in the country, but the director hopes to revisit India to film a project someday.

McQuarrie had scouted India extensively to shoot “Mission: Impossible Fallout“, but it couldn’t materialise. However, that didn’t deter him from still adding an Indian twist to the story.

“We would have loved to come to India to shoot the film. We couldn’t shoot the aerial sequence (helicopter chase sequence) in India. It was a little too crazy. So, we ended up in New Zealand. But I scouted India extensively and I would love to come to India and shoot a film,” McQuarrie told IANS in an interview here.