Meri Pyaari Bindu Takes A Low Start At The Box Office

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer romantic drama, Meri Pyaari Bindu took a low start at the box office. The film according to early estimates opened to a collection of 1.80 crores on Friday.

The collections are quite low considering the film’s genre and also Parinereti and Ayushmann’s fan following. The film received average reviews from the critics and was mainly enjoying a good buzz thanks to its music.

Meri Pyaari Bindu released with Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3. Also with a stiff competition from Baahubali 2, the film had little chances to perform well. It managed to get a screen count of only 750 screens with the other two films bagging a bigger number.

Baahubali 2 is expected to remain dominant through the weekend. Parineeti, also known for her roles in films like Hasee tho Phasee, returned to the silver screen with Meri Pyaari Bindu after almost two years.

“I just took a break for nine months in 2015 and that was because I was making my house and working on my fitness. After nine months, I signed ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu‘ and started shooting it. So, by the time you finish shooting and the film releases, it takes one more year,” Parineeti said.

Talking about the film’s clash with Sarkar 3, she said, “

“If the film is good, it will connect with the audience. A film becomes a hit when people love and enjoy it. If people will like ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu‘, it will be a hit.”

Parineeti will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. This is the first time she has been paired opposite Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. It is slated to release over Diwali 2017. It is one of the most awaited sequels of the year.