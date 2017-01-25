Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No. 150 Inches Towards 150 Crores Worldwide

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action drama flick Khaidi No. 150 continues its dream run at the worldwide box office.

Till now, the film has collected approximately 90 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Considering the international markets, the film has performed best in America by grossing over 16 crores.

In 13 days, Khaidi No. 150 has grossed around 130 crores globally and will soon achieve the milestone of 150 crores.

Khaidi No 150 is the remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi. It is directed by VV Vinayak and it also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Tarun Arora, Brahmanandam and Ali in key roles.