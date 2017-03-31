March 4th Week Releases: How Has Bollywood Performed At The Box Office In The Past 10 Years?

Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the fourth week of March in the past 10 years.

The recently concluded cricket series between India and Australia was surely a controversial one with Australian cricketer Brad Hodge questioning Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s ethics for not playing the most vital series decider match against Australia and later on apologising to him. On the other hand, eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, injuring at least 22 persons. That was March 4th week in a nutshell.

But what is B-Town doing? While Karan Johar took his surrogate twins Roohi and Yash home finally, TV actress Shilpa Shinde of comedy serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame has accused the show’s producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and filed an FIR against him.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri, which hit theatres last week, has been dominating the box office and has grossed over Rs 22 crores! The Anushka Sharma-Diljit Dosanjh starrer rom-com has done good business, especially in North India due to the presence of the Punjabi pop-star, who is extremely popular in the region. Another release, Swara Bhaskar starrer Anarkali of Aarah had also opened to good reviews but failed to rake in moolahs.

How does Bollywood normally perform at the box office during this time of the year? We recollect films released during the 4th week of March, which have rocked and shocked the box office in the last 10 years.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Sriram Raghavan’s Agent Vinod turns out to be the highest grosser in the fourth week of March in the last 10 years! During this time of the year, Bollywood has delivered critically acclaimed films like Mira Nair’s The Namesake, based on a Jhumpa Lahiri novel by the same name but not many films have had the opportunity to be called a hit. Seems Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri will turn out to be the only hit movie released during March fourth week. Let’s have a look at the progress of the films released during this time.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Films Director Cast Box Office Collection (In Crores) Verdict Phillauri Anshai Lal Anushka Sharma

Diljit Dosanjh

Suraj Sharma

Mehreen Pirzada 21.03 (Still Running) Anarkali of Aarah Avinash Das Swara Bhaskar

Sanjai Mishra

Pankaj Tripathy Ishhtiaq Khan 00.47 (Still Running) Rocky Handsome Nishikant Kamat John Abraham

Diya Chalwad

Shruti Haasan

Nishikant Kamat

Sharad Kelkar 26.41 Flop Barkhaa Shadaab Mirza Sara Loren

Taaha Shah

Priyanshu Chatterjee

Shweta Pandit

Raashul Tandon 00.98 Flop Dishkiyaoon Sanamjit Singh Talwar Sunny Deol

Harman Baweja

Ayesha Khanna

Aditya Pancholi

Prashant Narayanan

Anand Tiwari

Sumit Nijhawan

06.00 Flop O Teri Umesh Bisht Pulkit Samrat

Bilal Amrohi

Sarah-Jane Dias

Mandira Bedi

03.75 Flop Station: The Film Saad Khan Sameer Kevin Roy

Siddhanth K.S.

Hardik Sha

Kanika Batra

Vivek Shah

N/A Youngistaan Syed Ahmad Afzal Jackky Bhagnani

Neha Sharma

Farooq Sheikh

Kayoze Irani

06.75 Flop Rangrezz Priyadarshan Jackky Bhagnani

Priya Anand

Rajpal Yadav

Amitosh Nagpal

06.00 Flop Aatma Suparn Verma Bipasha Basu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

08.00 Flop Agent Vinod Sriram Raghavan Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor

Prem Chopra

Adil Hussain

Ram Kapoor

44.06 Average Happy Husbands Saji Surendran Jayaram

Jayasurya

Indrajith

Bhavana

Samvrutha Sunil

Vandana Menon

Rima Kallingal

Suraj Venjaramoodu

00.36 Flop Monica Sushen Bhatnagar Divya Dutta

Ashutosh Rana

Rajit Kapur

00.20 Flop Hum Tum Aur Ghost Kabeer Kaushik Arshad Warsi

Dia Mirza

Boman Irani

Sandhya Mridul

05.09 Flop It's a Man's World Saurabh Sengupta Mohsin Akhtar

Mouli Ganguly

Ranjeet Jha

Mikhil Chindaramani

N/A Mittal v/s Mittal Karan Razdan Rohit Roy

Rituparna Sen Gupta

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Gulshan Grover

00.20 Flop My Friend Ganesha 3 Rajiv S. Ruia Rahul Pendkalkar

Baba Sehgal

Eva Grover

Sayaji Shinde

Himani Shivpuri

Makarand Anaspure

00.23 Flop Prem Kaa Game Ashok Kheny Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan

Tara Sharma

Malaika Arora

Madhuri Bhattacharya

N/A Well Done Abba Shyam Benegal Boman Irani

Minissha Lamba

Ravi Kishan

Sammir Dattani

03.74 Flop Aa Dekhen Zara Jehangir Surti Bipasha Basu

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Rahul Dev

Sophie Choudry

06.16 Flop 99 Raj and D.K. Kunal Khemu

Boman Irani

Soha Ali Khan

Cyrus Broacha

Mahesh Manjrekar

Vinod Khanna

10.78 Flop Ek: The Power of One Sangeeth Sivan Bobby Deol

Shriya Saran

Nana Patekar

06.00 Flop One Two Three Ashwni Dhir Sunil Shetty

Tushar Kapoor

Paresh Rawal

27.00 Average The Namesake Mira Nair Tabu

Irrfan Khan

06.62 Flop

* Average: Film which only recovers investment

That was surely disappointing! Isn’t it? Not a single film from the above list has made it to the category of a hit, let alone being a super-hit. But the way Anushka Sharma’s home production Phillauri is performing seems the movie is all set to break this jinx and set a fresh record! Swara Bhaskar’s power-packed performance in Anarkali of Aarah was lauded by critics but the audience probably chose to watch Phillauri in theatres. Two films are hitting theatres this week— Manoj Bajpayee-Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana, a spin-off from Akshay Kumar’s 2015 movie Baby and Rahul Bose’s Poorna, a biopic on Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl to have summitted the Mount Everest.

Let’s see how these two perform at the BO!