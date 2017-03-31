Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the fourth week of March in the past 10 years.


The recently concluded cricket series between India and Australia was surely a controversial one with Australian cricketer Brad Hodge questioning Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s ethics for not playing the most vital series decider match against Australia and later on apologising to him. On the other hand, eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, injuring at least 22 persons. That was March 4th week in a nutshell.

But what is B-Town doing? While Karan Johar took his surrogate twins Roohi and Yash home finally, TV actress Shilpa Shinde of comedy serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame has accused the show’s producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and filed an FIR against him.

March 4th Week Releases: How Has Bollywood Performed At The Box Office In The Past 10 Years?
On the film front, Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri, which hit theatres last week, has been dominating the box office and has grossed over Rs 22 crores! The Anushka Sharma-Diljit Dosanjh starrer rom-com has done good business, especially in North India due to the presence of the Punjabi pop-star, who is extremely popular in the region. Another release, Swara Bhaskar starrer Anarkali of Aarah had also opened to good reviews but failed to rake in moolahs.

How does Bollywood normally perform at the box office during this time of the year? We recollect films released during the 4th week of March, which have rocked and shocked the box office in the last 10 years.

YearFilms Released In March 4th WeekRelease Date
2017Phillauri24th March
2017Anarkali of Aarah24th March
2016Rocky Handsome25th March
2015Barkhaa27th March
2014Dishkiyaoon28th March
2014O Teri28th March
2014Station: The Film28th March
2014Youngistaan28th March
2013Rangrezz21st March
2013Aatma22nd March
2012Agent Vinod23rd March
2011Happy Husbands25th March
2011Monica25th March
2010Hum Tum Aur Ghost26th March
2010It's a Man's World26th March
2010Mittal v/s Mittal26th March
2010My Friend Ganesha 326th March
2010Prem Kaa Game26th March
2010Well Done Abba26th March
2009Aa Dekhen Zara27th March
20099927th March
2009Ek: The Power of One27th March
2008One Two Three28th March
2007The Namesake23rd March

Sriram Raghavan’s Agent Vinod turns out to be the highest grosser in the fourth week of March in the last 10 years! During this time of the year, Bollywood has delivered critically acclaimed films like Mira Nair’s The Namesake, based on a Jhumpa Lahiri novel by the same name but not many films have had the opportunity to be called a hit. Seems Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri will turn out to be the only hit movie released during March fourth week. Let’s have a look at the progress of the films released during this time.

Films DirectorCastBox Office Collection (In Crores)Verdict
PhillauriAnshai LalAnushka Sharma
Diljit Dosanjh
Suraj Sharma
Mehreen Pirzada		21.03(Still Running)
Anarkali of AarahAvinash DasSwara Bhaskar
Sanjai Mishra
Pankaj Tripathy Ishhtiaq Khan		00.47(Still Running)
Rocky HandsomeNishikant KamatJohn Abraham
Diya Chalwad
Shruti Haasan
Nishikant Kamat
Sharad Kelkar		26.41Flop
BarkhaaShadaab MirzaSara Loren
Taaha Shah
Priyanshu Chatterjee
Shweta Pandit
Raashul Tandon		00.98Flop
DishkiyaoonSanamjit Singh TalwarSunny Deol
Harman Baweja
Ayesha Khanna
Aditya Pancholi
Prashant Narayanan
Anand Tiwari
Sumit Nijhawan
06.00Flop
O TeriUmesh BishtPulkit Samrat
Bilal Amrohi
Sarah-Jane Dias
Mandira Bedi
03.75Flop
Station: The FilmSaad KhanSameer Kevin Roy
Siddhanth K.S.
Hardik Sha
Kanika Batra
Vivek Shah
N/A
YoungistaanSyed Ahmad AfzalJackky Bhagnani
Neha Sharma
Farooq Sheikh
Kayoze Irani
06.75Flop
RangrezzPriyadarshanJackky Bhagnani
Priya Anand
Rajpal Yadav
Amitosh Nagpal
06.00Flop
AatmaSuparn VermaBipasha Basu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
08.00Flop
Agent VinodSriram RaghavanSaif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor
Prem Chopra
Adil Hussain
Ram Kapoor
44.06Average
Happy HusbandsSaji SurendranJayaram
Jayasurya
Indrajith
Bhavana
Samvrutha Sunil
Vandana Menon
Rima Kallingal
Suraj Venjaramoodu
00.36Flop
MonicaSushen BhatnagarDivya Dutta
Ashutosh Rana
Rajit Kapur
00.20Flop
Hum Tum Aur GhostKabeer KaushikArshad Warsi
Dia Mirza
Boman Irani
Sandhya Mridul
05.09Flop
It's a Man's WorldSaurabh SenguptaMohsin Akhtar
Mouli Ganguly
Ranjeet Jha
Mikhil Chindaramani
N/A
Mittal v/s MittalKaran RazdanRohit Roy
Rituparna Sen Gupta
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Gulshan Grover
00.20Flop
My Friend Ganesha 3Rajiv S. RuiaRahul Pendkalkar
Baba Sehgal
Eva Grover
Sayaji Shinde
Himani Shivpuri
Makarand Anaspure
00.23Flop
Prem Kaa GameAshok KhenySalman Khan
Arbaaz Khan
Tara Sharma
Malaika Arora
Madhuri Bhattacharya
N/A
Well Done AbbaShyam BenegalBoman Irani
Minissha Lamba
Ravi Kishan
Sammir Dattani
03.74Flop
Aa Dekhen ZaraJehangir SurtiBipasha Basu
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Rahul Dev
Sophie Choudry
06.16Flop
99Raj and D.K.Kunal Khemu
Boman Irani
Soha Ali Khan
Cyrus Broacha
Mahesh Manjrekar
Vinod Khanna
10.78Flop
Ek: The Power of OneSangeeth SivanBobby Deol
Shriya Saran
Nana Patekar
06.00Flop
One Two ThreeAshwni DhirSunil Shetty
Tushar Kapoor
Paresh Rawal
27.00Average
The NamesakeMira NairTabu
Irrfan Khan
06.62Flop

* Average: Film which only recovers investment

That was surely disappointing! Isn’t it? Not a single film from the above list has made it to the category of a hit, let alone being a super-hit. But the way Anushka Sharma’s home production Phillauri is performing seems the movie is all set to break this jinx and set a fresh record! Swara Bhaskar’s power-packed performance in Anarkali of Aarah was lauded by critics but the audience probably chose to watch Phillauri in theatres. Two films are hitting theatres this week— Manoj Bajpayee-Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana, a spin-off from Akshay Kumar’s 2015 movie Baby and Rahul Bose’s Poorna, a biopic on Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl to have summitted the Mount Everest.

Let’s see how these two perform at the BO!

