March 4th Week Releases: How Has Bollywood Performed At The Box Office In The Past 10 Years?

Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the fourth week of March in the past 10 years.
The recently concluded cricket series between India and Australia was surely a controversial one with Australian cricketer Brad Hodge questioning Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s ethics for not playing the most vital series decider match against Australia and later on apologising to him. On the other hand, eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, injuring at least 22 persons. That was March 4th week in a nutshell.
But what is B-Town doing? While Karan Johar took his surrogate twins Roohi and Yash home finally, TV actress Shilpa Shinde of comedy serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame has accused the show’s producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and filed an FIR against him.
On the film front, Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri, which hit theatres last week, has been dominating the box office and has grossed over Rs 22 crores! The Anushka Sharma-Diljit Dosanjh starrer rom-com has done good business, especially in North India due to the presence of the Punjabi pop-star, who is extremely popular in the region. Another release, Swara Bhaskar starrer Anarkali of Aarah had also opened to good reviews but failed to rake in moolahs.
How does Bollywood normally perform at the box office during this time of the year? We recollect films released during the 4th week of March, which have rocked and shocked the box office in the last 10 years.
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Year
|Films Released In March 4th Week
|Release Date
|2017
|Phillauri
|24th March
|2017
|Anarkali of Aarah
|24th March
|2016
|Rocky Handsome
|25th March
|2015
|Barkhaa
|27th March
|2014
|Dishkiyaoon
|28th March
|2014
|O Teri
|28th March
|2014
|Station: The Film
|28th March
|2014
|Youngistaan
|28th March
|2013
|Rangrezz
|21st March
|2013
|Aatma
|22nd March
|2012
|Agent Vinod
|23rd March
|2011
|Happy Husbands
|25th March
|2011
|Monica
|25th March
|2010
|Hum Tum Aur Ghost
|26th March
|2010
|It's a Man's World
|26th March
|2010
|Mittal v/s Mittal
|26th March
|2010
|My Friend Ganesha 3
|26th March
|2010
|Prem Kaa Game
|26th March
|2010
|Well Done Abba
|26th March
|2009
|Aa Dekhen Zara
|27th March
|2009
|99
|27th March
|2009
|Ek: The Power of One
|27th March
|2008
|One Two Three
|28th March
|2007
|The Namesake
|23rd March
Sriram Raghavan’s Agent Vinod turns out to be the highest grosser in the fourth week of March in the last 10 years! During this time of the year, Bollywood has delivered critically acclaimed films like Mira Nair’s The Namesake, based on a Jhumpa Lahiri novel by the same name but not many films have had the opportunity to be called a hit. Seems Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri will turn out to be the only hit movie released during March fourth week. Let’s have a look at the progress of the films released during this time.
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Films
|Director
|Cast
|Box Office Collection (In Crores)
|Verdict
|Phillauri
|Anshai Lal
|Anushka Sharma
Diljit Dosanjh
Suraj Sharma
Mehreen Pirzada
|21.03
|(Still Running)
|Anarkali of Aarah
|Avinash Das
|Swara Bhaskar
Sanjai Mishra
Pankaj Tripathy Ishhtiaq Khan
|00.47
|(Still Running)
|Rocky Handsome
|Nishikant Kamat
|John Abraham
Diya Chalwad
Shruti Haasan
Nishikant Kamat
Sharad Kelkar
|26.41
|Flop
|Barkhaa
|Shadaab Mirza
|Sara Loren
Taaha Shah
Priyanshu Chatterjee
Shweta Pandit
Raashul Tandon
|00.98
|Flop
|Dishkiyaoon
|Sanamjit Singh Talwar
|Sunny Deol
Harman Baweja
Ayesha Khanna
Aditya Pancholi
Prashant Narayanan
Anand Tiwari
Sumit Nijhawan
|06.00
|Flop
|O Teri
|Umesh Bisht
|Pulkit Samrat
Bilal Amrohi
Sarah-Jane Dias
Mandira Bedi
|03.75
|Flop
|Station: The Film
|Saad Khan
|Sameer Kevin Roy
Siddhanth K.S.
Hardik Sha
Kanika Batra
Vivek Shah
|N/A
|Youngistaan
|Syed Ahmad Afzal
|Jackky Bhagnani
Neha Sharma
Farooq Sheikh
Kayoze Irani
|06.75
|Flop
|Rangrezz
|Priyadarshan
|Jackky Bhagnani
Priya Anand
Rajpal Yadav
Amitosh Nagpal
|06.00
|Flop
|Aatma
|Suparn Verma
|Bipasha Basu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
|08.00
|Flop
|Agent Vinod
|Sriram Raghavan
|Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor
Prem Chopra
Adil Hussain
Ram Kapoor
|44.06
|Average
|Happy Husbands
|Saji Surendran
|Jayaram
Jayasurya
Indrajith
Bhavana
Samvrutha Sunil
Vandana Menon
Rima Kallingal
Suraj Venjaramoodu
|00.36
|Flop
|Monica
|Sushen Bhatnagar
|Divya Dutta
Ashutosh Rana
Rajit Kapur
|00.20
|Flop
|Hum Tum Aur Ghost
|Kabeer Kaushik
|Arshad Warsi
Dia Mirza
Boman Irani
Sandhya Mridul
|05.09
|Flop
|It's a Man's World
|Saurabh Sengupta
|Mohsin Akhtar
Mouli Ganguly
Ranjeet Jha
Mikhil Chindaramani
|N/A
|Mittal v/s Mittal
|Karan Razdan
|Rohit Roy
Rituparna Sen Gupta
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Gulshan Grover
|00.20
|Flop
|My Friend Ganesha 3
|Rajiv S. Ruia
|Rahul Pendkalkar
Baba Sehgal
Eva Grover
Sayaji Shinde
Himani Shivpuri
Makarand Anaspure
|00.23
|Flop
|Prem Kaa Game
|Ashok Kheny
|Salman Khan
Arbaaz Khan
Tara Sharma
Malaika Arora
Madhuri Bhattacharya
|N/A
|Well Done Abba
|Shyam Benegal
|Boman Irani
Minissha Lamba
Ravi Kishan
Sammir Dattani
|03.74
|Flop
|Aa Dekhen Zara
|Jehangir Surti
|Bipasha Basu
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Rahul Dev
Sophie Choudry
|06.16
|Flop
|99
|Raj and D.K.
|Kunal Khemu
Boman Irani
Soha Ali Khan
Cyrus Broacha
Mahesh Manjrekar
Vinod Khanna
|10.78
|Flop
|Ek: The Power of One
|Sangeeth Sivan
|Bobby Deol
Shriya Saran
Nana Patekar
|06.00
|Flop
|One Two Three
|Ashwni Dhir
|Sunil Shetty
Tushar Kapoor
Paresh Rawal
|27.00
|Average
|The Namesake
|Mira Nair
|Tabu
Irrfan Khan
|06.62
|Flop
* Average: Film which only recovers investment
That was surely disappointing! Isn’t it? Not a single film from the above list has made it to the category of a hit, let alone being a super-hit. But the way Anushka Sharma’s home production Phillauri is performing seems the movie is all set to break this jinx and set a fresh record! Swara Bhaskar’s power-packed performance in Anarkali of Aarah was lauded by critics but the audience probably chose to watch Phillauri in theatres. Two films are hitting theatres this week— Manoj Bajpayee-Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana, a spin-off from Akshay Kumar’s 2015 movie Baby and Rahul Bose’s Poorna, a biopic on Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl to have summitted the Mount Everest.
Let’s see how these two perform at the BO!