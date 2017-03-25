Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the third week of March


While both media and social media is abuzz over the latest happenings in Uttar Pradesh (Read over the appointment of its new chief minister Mahant Yogi Adityanath), children are heaving a sigh of relief with school annual and board exams either being completed or nearing completion. What is Bollywood doing? B-Towners mourned the demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai on Saturday. Meanwhile, comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines with their nasty in-flight spat, with a drunken Kapil allegedly slapping Sunil and hitting him with his shoe while hurling abuses at him and Sunil Grover reportedly quitting his show in reply.

March 3rd Week Releases: How Has Bollywood Performed At The Box Office In The Past 10 Years?
On the film front, three movies hit theatres in the 3rd week of March— Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Machine, which marked the Bollywood debut of Abbas’ son Mustafa, Vikramaditya Motwane’s survival thriller Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao and Govinda’s comeback film Aa Gaya Hero, none of which had a decent opening. In fact, barring Trapped, the other two turned out to be an extremely disappointing watch. How does Bollywood normally perform at the box office during this time of the year? We recollect films released in the 3rd week of March, which have rocked and shocked the box office in the last 10 years.

YearFilms Released In March 3rd WeekRelease Date
2017Machine17th March
2017Trapped17th March
2017Aa Gaya Hero17th March
2016Kapoor & Sons18th March
2015Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend20th March
2015Hunterrr20th March
2014Ankhon Dekhi21st March
2014Gang of Ghosts21st March
2014Lakshmi21st March
2014Ragini MMS 221st March
2013Mere Dad Ki Maruti15th March
2013Jolly LLB15th March
2012Say Yes to Love16th March
2012Akkad Bakkkad Bam Be Bo16th March
2012Zindagi Tere Naam16th March
2011N/A
2010Idiot Box19th March
2010Lahore19th March
2010Love Sex Aur Dhokha19th March
2010Shaapit: The Cursed19th March
2009Aloo Chaat20th March
2009Barah Aana20th March
2009Firaaq20th March
2009Lottery20th March
2009Straight20th March
2008Race21st March
2007Hattrick16th March

While March 3rd week surely has delivered some wonderful films in the past 10 years like Kapoor & Sons, Firaaq, Race and Jolly LLB, it also delivered okay-ish and ignorable films which failed to run beyond a week at theatres. Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex aur Dhokha, perhaps the first Indian feature film to have the word ‘sex’ in its title was critically acclaimed for being realistic albeit grim. While Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta’s directorial debut Bhooter Bhabishyat became immensely popular among viewers and critics, its Hindi remake Gang of Ghosts by Satish Kaushik failed to leave a mark. Bhushan Patel’s Ragini MMS 2, the second installment in the Ragini MMS franchise starring Bollywood’s beautiful seductress Sunny Leone was appreciated by the Indian audience and became a super-hit. Let’s have a look at all the films which did or did not leave a mark at the March 3rd week Box Office.

Films Released In March 3rd WeekDirectorCastBox Office Collection (Cr)Verdict
MachineAbbas-MustanMustafa
Kiara Advani		02.50(Still running)
TrappedVikramaditya MotwaneRajkummar Rao
Geetanjali Thapa
01.94(Still running)
Aa Gaya HeroDipankar SenapatiGovinda
Richa Sharma Ashutosh Rana
Murali Sharma
Makarand Deshpande
Chandrachur Singh
Harish Kumar
00.92(Still running)
Kapoor & SonsShakun BatraFawad Khan
Sidharth Malhotra
Alia Bhatt
Rishi Kapoor
Ratna Pathak Shah
Rajat Kapoor
73.03Plus*
Dilliwali Zaalim GirlfriendJapinder KaurDivyendu Sharma
Jackie Shroff
Prachi Mishra
Pradhuman Singh
02.50Flop
HunterrrHarshavardhan KulkarniGulshan Devaiah
Radhika Apte
Sai Tamhankar
13.50Hit
Ankhon DekhiRajat KapoorSanjay Mishra
Seema Pahwa
Rajat Kapoor
00.74Flop
Gang of GhostsSatish KaushikSharman Joshi
Parambrata Chatterjee
Mahi Gill
Anupam Kher
Meera Chopra
J. Brandon Hill
Rajesh Khattar
Saurabh Shukla
Rajpal Yadav
Yashpal Sharma
Vijay Verma
Chunky Pandey
Jackie Shroff
01.70Flop
LakshmiNagesh KukunoorNagesh Kukunoor
Monali Thakur
Satish Kaushik
Shefali Shah
Ram Kapoor
Gulfam Khan
00.18Flop
Ragini MMS 2Bhushan PatelSunny Leone
Saahil Prem
Parvin Dabas
Sandhya Mridul
Anita Hassanandani
Karan Taluja
47.00Super-Hit
Mere Dad Ki MarutiAshima ChibberSaqib Saleem
Rhea Chakraborty
Ram Kapoor
Prabal Panjabi
Ravi Kishan
12.50Average
Jolly LLBSubhash KapoorArshad Warsi
Boman Irani
Amrita Rao
Saurabh Shukla
32.00Super-Hit
Say Yes to LoveMarukh Miraz BeigAasad Mirza
Nazia Hussain Aditya Raj Kapoor
N/A
Akkad Bakkkad Bam Be BoDweep Raj KochharMukesh Khanna
Dr Ved Thapar Rakesh Bedi
Nimai Bali
Vijoo Khote
Avtar Gill
N/A
Zindagi Tere NaamAshu TrikhaMithun Chakraborty
Ranjeeta
Dalip Tahil
Goldy
Supriya Karnik
00.04Flop
Idiot BoxSunanda MitraSushant Singh
Hrishitaa Bhatt
Milind Gunaji
Upasna Singh
Surendra Pal
Jyoti Gauba
Sanghmitra Kumar
00.03Flop
LahoreSanjay Puran Singh ChauhanAanaahad
Shraddha Das
Farooq Sheikh
Nafisa Ali
Sabyasachi Chakrabarty
01.05Flop
Love Sex Aur DhokhaDibakar BanerjeeAnshuman Jha
Nushrat Bharucha
Rajkummar Rao
Neha Chauhan
09.78Semi-Hit
Shaapit: The CursedVikram BhattAditya Narayan
Shweta Agarwal
Shubh Joshi
Murli Sharma
Nishigandha Wad
09.48Average
Aloo ChaatRobby GrewalAftab Shivdasani
Aamna Shariff
Linda Arsenio
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Manoj Pahwa
Sanjai Mishra
04.86Flop
Barah AanaRaja Krishna MenonNaseeruddin Shah
Tannishtha Chatterjee
Vijay Raaz
00.63Flop
FiraaqNandita DasNaseeruddin Shah
Sanjay Suri
Raghubir Yadav
Deepti Naval
Paresh Rawal
Shahana Goswami
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Tisca Chopra
01.16Flop
LotteryHemant PrabhuAbhijeet Sawant
Sanjay Narvekar Mukesh Tiwari
Rucha Gujarati
Manisha Kelkar		00.48Flop
StraightParvati BalagopalanDaman Baggan Anuj Chaudhary Ketki Dave
Siddharth Makkar Gul Panag
Vinay Pathak
01.03Flop
RaceAbbas-MustanAnil Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Katrina Kaif
Bipasha Basu
Akshaye Khanna
Sameera Reddy
63.00Hit
HattrickMilan LuthriaParesh Rawal
Rimi Sen
Kunal Kapoor
Nana Patekar
Danny Denzongpa
04.82Flop

*Plus – Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film which only recovers investment

March 3rd week was surely a mixed bag with several hit, semi-hit and super-hits in between flops. On the 4th week we have Anushka Sharma’s home production Phillauri, a rom-com which stars her opposite Punjabi pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Swara Bhaskar’s drama Anaarkali Of Aarah. While the beautiful Anushka wins hearts as a friendly ghost in Phillauri, the talented Swara stuns in the avatar of an erotic singer from rural Bihar in Anaarkali Of Aarah. Both the films have opened to good reviews from critics. Let’s see if the audience too shower their love on them!

