March 3rd Week Releases: How Has Bollywood Performed At The Box Office In The Past 10 Years?

Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the third week of March
While both media and social media is abuzz over the latest happenings in Uttar Pradesh (Read over the appointment of its new chief minister Mahant Yogi Adityanath), children are heaving a sigh of relief with school annual and board exams either being completed or nearing completion. What is Bollywood doing? B-Towners mourned the demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai on Saturday. Meanwhile, comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines with their nasty in-flight spat, with a drunken Kapil allegedly slapping Sunil and hitting him with his shoe while hurling abuses at him and Sunil Grover reportedly quitting his show in reply.
On the film front, three movies hit theatres in the 3rd week of March— Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Machine, which marked the Bollywood debut of Abbas’ son Mustafa, Vikramaditya Motwane’s survival thriller Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao and Govinda’s comeback film Aa Gaya Hero, none of which had a decent opening. In fact, barring Trapped, the other two turned out to be an extremely disappointing watch. How does Bollywood normally perform at the box office during this time of the year? We recollect films released in the 3rd week of March, which have rocked and shocked the box office in the last 10 years.
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Year
|Films Released In March 3rd Week
|Release Date
|2017
|Machine
|17th March
|2017
|Trapped
|17th March
|2017
|Aa Gaya Hero
|17th March
|2016
|Kapoor & Sons
|18th March
|2015
|Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend
|20th March
|2015
|Hunterrr
|20th March
|2014
|Ankhon Dekhi
|21st March
|2014
|Gang of Ghosts
|21st March
|2014
|Lakshmi
|21st March
|2014
|Ragini MMS 2
|21st March
|2013
|Mere Dad Ki Maruti
|15th March
|2013
|Jolly LLB
|15th March
|2012
|Say Yes to Love
|16th March
|2012
|Akkad Bakkkad Bam Be Bo
|16th March
|2012
|Zindagi Tere Naam
|16th March
|2011
|N/A
|2010
|Idiot Box
|19th March
|2010
|Lahore
|19th March
|2010
|Love Sex Aur Dhokha
|19th March
|2010
|Shaapit: The Cursed
|19th March
|2009
|Aloo Chaat
|20th March
|2009
|Barah Aana
|20th March
|2009
|Firaaq
|20th March
|2009
|Lottery
|20th March
|2009
|Straight
|20th March
|2008
|Race
|21st March
|2007
|Hattrick
|16th March
While March 3rd week surely has delivered some wonderful films in the past 10 years like Kapoor & Sons, Firaaq, Race and Jolly LLB, it also delivered okay-ish and ignorable films which failed to run beyond a week at theatres. Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex aur Dhokha, perhaps the first Indian feature film to have the word ‘sex’ in its title was critically acclaimed for being realistic albeit grim. While Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta’s directorial debut Bhooter Bhabishyat became immensely popular among viewers and critics, its Hindi remake Gang of Ghosts by Satish Kaushik failed to leave a mark. Bhushan Patel’s Ragini MMS 2, the second installment in the Ragini MMS franchise starring Bollywood’s beautiful seductress Sunny Leone was appreciated by the Indian audience and became a super-hit. Let’s have a look at all the films which did or did not leave a mark at the March 3rd week Box Office.
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Films Released In March 3rd Week
|Director
|Cast
|Box Office Collection (Cr)
|Verdict
|Machine
|Abbas-Mustan
|Mustafa
Kiara Advani
|02.50
|(Still running)
|Trapped
|Vikramaditya Motwane
|Rajkummar Rao
Geetanjali Thapa
|01.94
|(Still running)
|Aa Gaya Hero
|Dipankar Senapati
|Govinda
Richa Sharma Ashutosh Rana
Murali Sharma
Makarand Deshpande
Chandrachur Singh
Harish Kumar
|00.92
|(Still running)
|Kapoor & Sons
|Shakun Batra
|Fawad Khan
Sidharth Malhotra
Alia Bhatt
Rishi Kapoor
Ratna Pathak Shah
Rajat Kapoor
|73.03
|Plus*
|Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend
|Japinder Kaur
|Divyendu Sharma
Jackie Shroff
Prachi Mishra
Pradhuman Singh
|02.50
|Flop
|Hunterrr
|Harshavardhan Kulkarni
|Gulshan Devaiah
Radhika Apte
Sai Tamhankar
|13.50
|Hit
|Ankhon Dekhi
|Rajat Kapoor
|Sanjay Mishra
Seema Pahwa
Rajat Kapoor
|00.74
|Flop
|Gang of Ghosts
|Satish Kaushik
|Sharman Joshi
Parambrata Chatterjee
Mahi Gill
Anupam Kher
Meera Chopra
J. Brandon Hill
Rajesh Khattar
Saurabh Shukla
Rajpal Yadav
Yashpal Sharma
Vijay Verma
Chunky Pandey
Jackie Shroff
|01.70
|Flop
|Lakshmi
|Nagesh Kukunoor
|Nagesh Kukunoor
Monali Thakur
Satish Kaushik
Shefali Shah
Ram Kapoor
Gulfam Khan
|00.18
|Flop
|Ragini MMS 2
|Bhushan Patel
|Sunny Leone
Saahil Prem
Parvin Dabas
Sandhya Mridul
Anita Hassanandani
Karan Taluja
|47.00
|Super-Hit
|Mere Dad Ki Maruti
|Ashima Chibber
|Saqib Saleem
Rhea Chakraborty
Ram Kapoor
Prabal Panjabi
Ravi Kishan
|12.50
|Average
|Jolly LLB
|Subhash Kapoor
|Arshad Warsi
Boman Irani
Amrita Rao
Saurabh Shukla
|32.00
|Super-Hit
|Say Yes to Love
|Marukh Miraz Beig
|Aasad Mirza
Nazia Hussain Aditya Raj Kapoor
|N/A
|Akkad Bakkkad Bam Be Bo
|Dweep Raj Kochhar
|Mukesh Khanna
Dr Ved Thapar Rakesh Bedi
Nimai Bali
Vijoo Khote
Avtar Gill
|N/A
|Zindagi Tere Naam
|Ashu Trikha
|Mithun Chakraborty
Ranjeeta
Dalip Tahil
Goldy
Supriya Karnik
|00.04
|Flop
|Idiot Box
|Sunanda Mitra
|Sushant Singh
Hrishitaa Bhatt
Milind Gunaji
Upasna Singh
Surendra Pal
Jyoti Gauba
Sanghmitra Kumar
|00.03
|Flop
|Lahore
|Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan
|Aanaahad
Shraddha Das
Farooq Sheikh
Nafisa Ali
Sabyasachi Chakrabarty
|01.05
|Flop
|Love Sex Aur Dhokha
|Dibakar Banerjee
|Anshuman Jha
Nushrat Bharucha
Rajkummar Rao
Neha Chauhan
|09.78
|Semi-Hit
|Shaapit: The Cursed
|Vikram Bhatt
|Aditya Narayan
Shweta Agarwal
Shubh Joshi
Murli Sharma
Nishigandha Wad
|09.48
|Average
|Aloo Chaat
|Robby Grewal
|Aftab Shivdasani
Aamna Shariff
Linda Arsenio
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Manoj Pahwa
Sanjai Mishra
|04.86
|Flop
|Barah Aana
|Raja Krishna Menon
|Naseeruddin Shah
Tannishtha Chatterjee
Vijay Raaz
|00.63
|Flop
|Firaaq
|Nandita Das
|Naseeruddin Shah
Sanjay Suri
Raghubir Yadav
Deepti Naval
Paresh Rawal
Shahana Goswami
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Tisca Chopra
|01.16
|Flop
|Lottery
|Hemant Prabhu
|Abhijeet Sawant
Sanjay Narvekar Mukesh Tiwari
Rucha Gujarati
Manisha Kelkar
|00.48
|Flop
|Straight
|Parvati Balagopalan
|Daman Baggan Anuj Chaudhary Ketki Dave
Siddharth Makkar Gul Panag
Vinay Pathak
|01.03
|Flop
|Race
|Abbas-Mustan
|Anil Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Katrina Kaif
Bipasha Basu
Akshaye Khanna
Sameera Reddy
|63.00
|Hit
|Hattrick
|Milan Luthria
|Paresh Rawal
Rimi Sen
Kunal Kapoor
Nana Patekar
Danny Denzongpa
|04.82
|Flop
*Plus – Film which recovers investment & yields some profit
Average: Film which only recovers investment
March 3rd week was surely a mixed bag with several hit, semi-hit and super-hits in between flops. On the 4th week we have Anushka Sharma’s home production Phillauri, a rom-com which stars her opposite Punjabi pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Swara Bhaskar’s drama Anaarkali Of Aarah. While the beautiful Anushka wins hearts as a friendly ghost in Phillauri, the talented Swara stuns in the avatar of an erotic singer from rural Bihar in Anaarkali Of Aarah. Both the films have opened to good reviews from critics. Let’s see if the audience too shower their love on them!