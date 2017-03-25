March 3rd Week Releases: How Has Bollywood Performed At The Box Office In The Past 10 Years?

Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the third week of March

While both media and social media is abuzz over the latest happenings in Uttar Pradesh (Read over the appointment of its new chief minister Mahant Yogi Adityanath), children are heaving a sigh of relief with school annual and board exams either being completed or nearing completion. What is Bollywood doing? B-Towners mourned the demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai on Saturday. Meanwhile, comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines with their nasty in-flight spat, with a drunken Kapil allegedly slapping Sunil and hitting him with his shoe while hurling abuses at him and Sunil Grover reportedly quitting his show in reply.

On the film front, three movies hit theatres in the 3rd week of March— Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Machine, which marked the Bollywood debut of Abbas’ son Mustafa, Vikramaditya Motwane’s survival thriller Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao and Govinda’s comeback film Aa Gaya Hero, none of which had a decent opening. In fact, barring Trapped, the other two turned out to be an extremely disappointing watch. How does Bollywood normally perform at the box office during this time of the year? We recollect films released in the 3rd week of March, which have rocked and shocked the box office in the last 10 years.

Year Films Released In March 3rd Week Release Date 2017 Machine 17th March 2017 Trapped 17th March 2017 Aa Gaya Hero 17th March 2016 Kapoor & Sons 18th March 2015 Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend 20th March 2015 Hunterrr 20th March 2014 Ankhon Dekhi 21st March 2014 Gang of Ghosts 21st March 2014 Lakshmi 21st March 2014 Ragini MMS 2 21st March 2013 Mere Dad Ki Maruti 15th March 2013 Jolly LLB 15th March 2012 Say Yes to Love 16th March 2012 Akkad Bakkkad Bam Be Bo 16th March 2012 Zindagi Tere Naam 16th March 2011 N/A 2010 Idiot Box 19th March 2010 Lahore 19th March 2010 Love Sex Aur Dhokha 19th March 2010 Shaapit: The Cursed 19th March 2009 Aloo Chaat 20th March 2009 Barah Aana 20th March 2009 Firaaq 20th March 2009 Lottery 20th March 2009 Straight 20th March 2008 Race 21st March 2007 Hattrick 16th March

While March 3rd week surely has delivered some wonderful films in the past 10 years like Kapoor & Sons, Firaaq, Race and Jolly LLB, it also delivered okay-ish and ignorable films which failed to run beyond a week at theatres. Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex aur Dhokha, perhaps the first Indian feature film to have the word ‘sex’ in its title was critically acclaimed for being realistic albeit grim. While Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta’s directorial debut Bhooter Bhabishyat became immensely popular among viewers and critics, its Hindi remake Gang of Ghosts by Satish Kaushik failed to leave a mark. Bhushan Patel’s Ragini MMS 2, the second installment in the Ragini MMS franchise starring Bollywood’s beautiful seductress Sunny Leone was appreciated by the Indian audience and became a super-hit. Let’s have a look at all the films which did or did not leave a mark at the March 3rd week Box Office.

Films Released In March 3rd Week Director Cast Box Office Collection (Cr) Verdict Machine Abbas-Mustan Mustafa

Kiara Advani 02.50 (Still running) Trapped Vikramaditya Motwane Rajkummar Rao

Geetanjali Thapa

01.94 (Still running) Aa Gaya Hero Dipankar Senapati Govinda

Richa Sharma Ashutosh Rana

Murali Sharma

Makarand Deshpande

Chandrachur Singh

Harish Kumar

00.92 (Still running) Kapoor & Sons Shakun Batra Fawad Khan

Sidharth Malhotra

Alia Bhatt

Rishi Kapoor

Ratna Pathak Shah

Rajat Kapoor

73.03 Plus* Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend Japinder Kaur Divyendu Sharma

Jackie Shroff

Prachi Mishra

Pradhuman Singh

02.50 Flop Hunterrr Harshavardhan Kulkarni Gulshan Devaiah

Radhika Apte

Sai Tamhankar

13.50 Hit Ankhon Dekhi Rajat Kapoor Sanjay Mishra

Seema Pahwa

Rajat Kapoor

00.74 Flop Gang of Ghosts Satish Kaushik Sharman Joshi

Parambrata Chatterjee

Mahi Gill

Anupam Kher

Meera Chopra

J. Brandon Hill

Rajesh Khattar

Saurabh Shukla

Rajpal Yadav

Yashpal Sharma

Vijay Verma

Chunky Pandey

Jackie Shroff

01.70 Flop Lakshmi Nagesh Kukunoor Nagesh Kukunoor

Monali Thakur

Satish Kaushik

Shefali Shah

Ram Kapoor

Gulfam Khan

00.18 Flop Ragini MMS 2 Bhushan Patel Sunny Leone

Saahil Prem

Parvin Dabas

Sandhya Mridul

Anita Hassanandani

Karan Taluja

47.00 Super-Hit Mere Dad Ki Maruti Ashima Chibber Saqib Saleem

Rhea Chakraborty

Ram Kapoor

Prabal Panjabi

Ravi Kishan

12.50 Average Jolly LLB Subhash Kapoor Arshad Warsi

Boman Irani

Amrita Rao

Saurabh Shukla

32.00 Super-Hit Say Yes to Love Marukh Miraz Beig Aasad Mirza

Nazia Hussain Aditya Raj Kapoor

N/A Akkad Bakkkad Bam Be Bo Dweep Raj Kochhar Mukesh Khanna

Dr Ved Thapar Rakesh Bedi

Nimai Bali

Vijoo Khote

Avtar Gill

N/A Zindagi Tere Naam Ashu Trikha Mithun Chakraborty

Ranjeeta

Dalip Tahil

Goldy

Supriya Karnik

00.04 Flop Idiot Box Sunanda Mitra Sushant Singh

Hrishitaa Bhatt

Milind Gunaji

Upasna Singh

Surendra Pal

Jyoti Gauba

Sanghmitra Kumar

00.03 Flop Lahore Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan Aanaahad

Shraddha Das

Farooq Sheikh

Nafisa Ali

Sabyasachi Chakrabarty

01.05 Flop Love Sex Aur Dhokha Dibakar Banerjee Anshuman Jha

Nushrat Bharucha

Rajkummar Rao

Neha Chauhan

09.78 Semi-Hit Shaapit: The Cursed Vikram Bhatt Aditya Narayan

Shweta Agarwal

Shubh Joshi

Murli Sharma

Nishigandha Wad

09.48 Average Aloo Chaat Robby Grewal Aftab Shivdasani

Aamna Shariff

Linda Arsenio

Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Manoj Pahwa

Sanjai Mishra

04.86 Flop Barah Aana Raja Krishna Menon Naseeruddin Shah

Tannishtha Chatterjee

Vijay Raaz

00.63 Flop Firaaq Nandita Das Naseeruddin Shah

Sanjay Suri

Raghubir Yadav

Deepti Naval

Paresh Rawal

Shahana Goswami

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Tisca Chopra

01.16 Flop Lottery Hemant Prabhu Abhijeet Sawant

Sanjay Narvekar Mukesh Tiwari

Rucha Gujarati

Manisha Kelkar 00.48 Flop Straight Parvati Balagopalan Daman Baggan Anuj Chaudhary Ketki Dave

Siddharth Makkar Gul Panag

Vinay Pathak

01.03 Flop Race Abbas-Mustan Anil Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan

Katrina Kaif

Bipasha Basu

Akshaye Khanna

Sameera Reddy

63.00 Hit Hattrick Milan Luthria Paresh Rawal

Rimi Sen

Kunal Kapoor

Nana Patekar

Danny Denzongpa

04.82 Flop

*Plus – Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film which only recovers investment

March 3rd week was surely a mixed bag with several hit, semi-hit and super-hits in between flops. On the 4th week we have Anushka Sharma’s home production Phillauri, a rom-com which stars her opposite Punjabi pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Swara Bhaskar’s drama Anaarkali Of Aarah. While the beautiful Anushka wins hearts as a friendly ghost in Phillauri, the talented Swara stuns in the avatar of an erotic singer from rural Bihar in Anaarkali Of Aarah. Both the films have opened to good reviews from critics. Let’s see if the audience too shower their love on them!