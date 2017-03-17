Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the second week of March.


March 2nd Week Releases: How Has Bollywood Performed At The Box Office In The Past 10 Years?
On the film front, Bollywood’s Holi release Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which hit theatres on the 10th, has grossed a whopping Rs 73.66 crores in just one week! If this is the collection in the first week, we wonder what’s in store for its lifetime collection! While wishing more success to Alia, Varun and team Badrinath, we move on to recollect films released in the second week of March, which have rocked and shocked the box office in the last 10 years.

YearFilms Released In March Second WeekRelease Date
2017Badrinath Ki Dulhania10th March
2016Global Baba11th March
2016Teraa Surroor11th March
2015NH1013th March
2014Bewakoofiyaan14th March
2014Neighbours: They Are Vampires14th March
2014W14th March
2013Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns8th March
2013Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga8th March
20133G8th March
2012Kahaani9th March
2012Chaar Din Ki Chandni9th March
2011N/A
2010Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein12th March
2010Hide & Seek12th March
2010Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke12th March
2010Right Yaaa Wrong12th March
2010Trump Card12th March
2009Jai Veeru13th March
2009Little Zizou13th March
2009Gulaal13th March
200826th July at Barista14th March
200719719th March
2007Red: The Dark Side9th March
2007Wounded: The Bandit Queen9th March

While March 2nd week has witnessed memorable hits like Kahaani and NH 10, it has unfortunately delivered several flop films which have faded into oblivion soon after their release. As I’ve said time and again that the box office is equally unpredictable as the human mind, some of these films bear testimony to that. Manoj Bajpayee starrer 1971 for instance bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi that year but failed to leave a mark at the box office. Enough talking, let’s have a look at the numbers now!

Films DirectorCastBox Office Collection (In Cr)Verdict
Badrinath Ki DulhaniaShashank KhaitanVarun Dhawan
Alia Bhatt
Gauahar Khan
Mohit Marwah
Aakanksha Singh
68.60(Still Running)
Global BabaManoj SidheshwariAbhimanyu Singh
Sandeepa Dhar
Ravi Kishan
Pankaj Tripathi
Sanjay Mishra
00.10Flop
Teraa SurroorShawn ArranhaHimesh Reshammiya
Farah Karimaee
Naseeruddin Shah
Shekhar Kapur
Kabir Bedi
14.15Plus*
NH10Navdeep SinghAnushka Sharma
Neil Bhoopalam
Darshan Kumaar
Deepti Naval		32.10Hit
BewakoofiyaanNupur AsthanaAyushmann Khurrana
Sonam Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor
14.00Flop
Neighbours: They Are VampiresShyam RamsayArbaaz Ali Khan
Roushika Reikhi
Shakti Kapoor
Gavie Chahal
00.07Flop
WTarun Madan ChopraLeeza Mangaldas
Leslie Tripathy
Sonal Giani
Raaj Singh Arora
Danish Pandor
Abhey Jit Attri
Meer Ali
Gagan Guru
N/A
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster ReturnsTigmanshu DhuliaJimmy Shergill
Mahi Gill
Irrfan Khan
Soha Ali Khan
19.00Plus
Saare Jahaan Se MehngaAnshul SharmaSanjay_Mishra
Pragati Pandey
Zakir Hussain
Vishwa Mohan Badola
00.84Flop
3GSheershak AnandNeil Nitin Mukesh
Sonal Chauhan
Mrinalini Sharma
Asheesh Kapur
05.75Flop
KahaaniSujoy GhoshVidya Balan
Parambrata Chatterjee
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Indraneil Sengupta
Saswata Chatterjee
Kharaj Mukherjee
59.26Super-hit
Chaar Din Ki ChandniSamir KarnikKulraj Randhawa
Tusshar Kapoor
Anupam Kher
Om Puri
Mukul Dev
Johny Lever
05.06Flop
Do Dilon Ke Khel MeinAakash PandeyRajesh Khanna
Nausheen Sardar Ali
Annu Kapoor
Satish Kaushik
Sonika Gill
00.03Flop
Hide & SeekShawn ArranhaPurab Kohli
Mrinalini Sharma
Arjan Bajwa
N/A
Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat KeRahul AggarwalRahul Aggarwal
Paresh Rawal
Om Puri
Ravi Kishan
Narayani Shastri
Neena Gupta
00.82Flop
Right Yaaa WrongNeeraj PathakSunny Deol
Irrfan Khan
Konkona Sen Sharma
Isha Koppikar
Aryan Vaid
04.11Flop
Trump CardArshad KhanVishwajeet Pradhan
Vikram Kumar
Haidar Ali
Urvashi Chaudhary
00.02Flop
Jai VeeruPuneet SiraFardeen Khan
Kunal Khemu
Dia Mirza
Anjana Sukhani
05.00Flop
Little ZizouSooni TaraporevalaBoman Irani
Sohrab Ardeshir
Imaad Shah
Shernaz Patel
Zenobia Shroff
Dilshad Patel
John Abraham
01.17Flop
GulaalAnurag KashyapKay Kay Menon
Deepak Dobriyal
Piyush Mishra
Mahi Gill
04.27Flop
26th July at BaristaMohan SharmaKabir Sawhney
Simran Vaid
Rohini Hatangdi
Seema Pande
Ashish Duggal
Amita Nagia
00.09Flop
1971Amrit SagarManoj Bajpayee
Ravi Kishan
Chitaranjan Giri
Kumud Mishra
Manav Kaul
Deepak Dobriyal
Piyush Mishra
Vivek Mishra
00.40Flop
Red: The Dark SideVikram BhattAftab Shivdasani
Celina Jaitley
Amrita Arora
Sushant Singh
04.50Flop
Wounded: The Bandit QueenKrishna MishraKanhaiya
Seema Parihar
Sushama Das
Kailash Bajpai
Anjali Pandey
N/A

*Plus – Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

A series of flops punctuated by a few hits— I must say that’s a disappointing performance. Shashank Khaitan’s second directorial in the Dulhania franchise, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is perhaps the biggest hit March week 2 has witnessed in the last 10 years after Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s jodi will perhaps make March second week a memorable time to release films! With already a whopping Rs 73.66 crores in its kitty, that too just in one week, the rom-com is on its way to create history.

Four films are releasing this week— Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Machine, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Abbas’ son Mustafa alongside Kiara Advani, Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero, Mantra and Rajkummar Rao’s survival thriller Trapped, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Let’s see how the new releases perform!

