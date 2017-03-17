March 2nd Week Releases: How Has Bollywood Performed At The Box Office In The Past 10 Years?

Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the second week of March.
Hope everybody had a great Holi! The festival of colours brought with it an extended weekend giving an opportunity to travel enthusiasts to escape to nearby weekend getaways and breathe some fresh air. While the rest of India enjoyed Holi with gujia, gulaal and water-colour and balloons, Bollywood celebs added the glamour factor to the celebrations in Mumbai!
On the film front, Bollywood’s Holi release Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which hit theatres on the 10th, has grossed a whopping Rs 73.66 crores in just one week! If this is the collection in the first week, we wonder what’s in store for its lifetime collection! While wishing more success to Alia, Varun and team Badrinath, we move on to recollect films released in the second week of March, which have rocked and shocked the box office in the last 10 years.
|Year
|Films Released In March Second Week
|Release Date
|2017
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|10th March
|2016
|Global Baba
|11th March
|2016
|Teraa Surroor
|11th March
|2015
|NH10
|13th March
|2014
|Bewakoofiyaan
|14th March
|2014
|Neighbours: They Are Vampires
|14th March
|2014
|W
|14th March
|2013
|Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
|8th March
|2013
|Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga
|8th March
|2013
|3G
|8th March
|2012
|Kahaani
|9th March
|2012
|Chaar Din Ki Chandni
|9th March
|2011
|N/A
|2010
|Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein
|12th March
|2010
|Hide & Seek
|12th March
|2010
|Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke
|12th March
|2010
|Right Yaaa Wrong
|12th March
|2010
|Trump Card
|12th March
|2009
|Jai Veeru
|13th March
|2009
|Little Zizou
|13th March
|2009
|Gulaal
|13th March
|2008
|26th July at Barista
|14th March
|2007
|1971
|9th March
|2007
|Red: The Dark Side
|9th March
|2007
|Wounded: The Bandit Queen
|9th March
While March 2nd week has witnessed memorable hits like Kahaani and NH 10, it has unfortunately delivered several flop films which have faded into oblivion soon after their release. As I’ve said time and again that the box office is equally unpredictable as the human mind, some of these films bear testimony to that. Manoj Bajpayee starrer 1971 for instance bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi that year but failed to leave a mark at the box office. Enough talking, let’s have a look at the numbers now!
|Films
|Director
|Cast
|Box Office Collection (In Cr)
|Verdict
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|Shashank Khaitan
|Varun Dhawan
Alia Bhatt
Gauahar Khan
Mohit Marwah
Aakanksha Singh
|68.60
|(Still Running)
|Global Baba
|Manoj Sidheshwari
|Abhimanyu Singh
Sandeepa Dhar
Ravi Kishan
Pankaj Tripathi
Sanjay Mishra
|00.10
|Flop
|Teraa Surroor
|Shawn Arranha
|Himesh Reshammiya
Farah Karimaee
Naseeruddin Shah
Shekhar Kapur
Kabir Bedi
|14.15
|Plus*
|NH10
|Navdeep Singh
|Anushka Sharma
Neil Bhoopalam
Darshan Kumaar
Deepti Naval
|32.10
|Hit
|Bewakoofiyaan
|Nupur Asthana
|Ayushmann Khurrana
Sonam Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor
|14.00
|Flop
|Neighbours: They Are Vampires
|Shyam Ramsay
|Arbaaz Ali Khan
Roushika Reikhi
Shakti Kapoor
Gavie Chahal
|00.07
|Flop
|W
|Tarun Madan Chopra
|Leeza Mangaldas
Leslie Tripathy
Sonal Giani
Raaj Singh Arora
Danish Pandor
Abhey Jit Attri
Meer Ali
Gagan Guru
|N/A
|Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
|Tigmanshu Dhulia
|Jimmy Shergill
Mahi Gill
Irrfan Khan
Soha Ali Khan
|19.00
|Plus
|Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga
|Anshul Sharma
|Sanjay_Mishra
Pragati Pandey
Zakir Hussain
Vishwa Mohan Badola
|00.84
|Flop
|3G
|Sheershak Anand
|Neil Nitin Mukesh
Sonal Chauhan
Mrinalini Sharma
Asheesh Kapur
|05.75
|Flop
|Kahaani
|Sujoy Ghosh
|Vidya Balan
Parambrata Chatterjee
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Indraneil Sengupta
Saswata Chatterjee
Kharaj Mukherjee
|59.26
|Super-hit
|Chaar Din Ki Chandni
|Samir Karnik
|Kulraj Randhawa
Tusshar Kapoor
Anupam Kher
Om Puri
Mukul Dev
Johny Lever
|05.06
|Flop
|Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein
|Aakash Pandey
|Rajesh Khanna
Nausheen Sardar Ali
Annu Kapoor
Satish Kaushik
Sonika Gill
|00.03
|Flop
|Hide & Seek
|Shawn Arranha
|Purab Kohli
Mrinalini Sharma
Arjan Bajwa
|N/A
|Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke
|Rahul Aggarwal
|Rahul Aggarwal
Paresh Rawal
Om Puri
Ravi Kishan
Narayani Shastri
Neena Gupta
|00.82
|Flop
|Right Yaaa Wrong
|Neeraj Pathak
|Sunny Deol
Irrfan Khan
Konkona Sen Sharma
Isha Koppikar
Aryan Vaid
|04.11
|Flop
|Trump Card
|Arshad Khan
|Vishwajeet Pradhan
Vikram Kumar
Haidar Ali
Urvashi Chaudhary
|00.02
|Flop
|Jai Veeru
|Puneet Sira
|Fardeen Khan
Kunal Khemu
Dia Mirza
Anjana Sukhani
|05.00
|Flop
|Little Zizou
|Sooni Taraporevala
|Boman Irani
Sohrab Ardeshir
Imaad Shah
Shernaz Patel
Zenobia Shroff
Dilshad Patel
John Abraham
|01.17
|Flop
|Gulaal
|Anurag Kashyap
|Kay Kay Menon
Deepak Dobriyal
Piyush Mishra
Mahi Gill
|04.27
|Flop
|26th July at Barista
|Mohan Sharma
|Kabir Sawhney
Simran Vaid
Rohini Hatangdi
Seema Pande
Ashish Duggal
Amita Nagia
|00.09
|Flop
|1971
|Amrit Sagar
|Manoj Bajpayee
Ravi Kishan
Chitaranjan Giri
Kumud Mishra
Manav Kaul
Deepak Dobriyal
Piyush Mishra
Vivek Mishra
|00.40
|Flop
|Red: The Dark Side
|Vikram Bhatt
|Aftab Shivdasani
Celina Jaitley
Amrita Arora
Sushant Singh
|04.50
|Flop
|Wounded: The Bandit Queen
|Krishna Mishra
|Kanhaiya
Seema Parihar
Sushama Das
Kailash Bajpai
Anjali Pandey
|N/A
*Plus – Film which recovers investment & yields some profit
A series of flops punctuated by a few hits— I must say that’s a disappointing performance. Shashank Khaitan’s second directorial in the Dulhania franchise, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is perhaps the biggest hit March week 2 has witnessed in the last 10 years after Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s jodi will perhaps make March second week a memorable time to release films! With already a whopping Rs 73.66 crores in its kitty, that too just in one week, the rom-com is on its way to create history.
Four films are releasing this week— Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Machine, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Abbas’ son Mustafa alongside Kiara Advani, Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero, Mantra and Rajkummar Rao’s survival thriller Trapped, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Let’s see how the new releases perform!