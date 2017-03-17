March 2nd Week Releases: How Has Bollywood Performed At The Box Office In The Past 10 Years?

Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the second week of March.

Hope everybody had a great Holi! The festival of colours brought with it an extended weekend giving an opportunity to travel enthusiasts to escape to nearby weekend getaways and breathe some fresh air. While the rest of India enjoyed Holi with gujia, gulaal and water-colour and balloons, Bollywood celebs added the glamour factor to the celebrations in Mumbai!

On the film front, Bollywood’s Holi release Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which hit theatres on the 10th, has grossed a whopping Rs 73.66 crores in just one week! If this is the collection in the first week, we wonder what’s in store for its lifetime collection! While wishing more success to Alia, Varun and team Badrinath, we move on to recollect films released in the second week of March, which have rocked and shocked the box office in the last 10 years.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Year Films Released In March Second Week Release Date 2017 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 10th March 2016 Global Baba 11th March 2016 Teraa Surroor 11th March 2015 NH10 13th March 2014 Bewakoofiyaan 14th March 2014 Neighbours: They Are Vampires 14th March 2014 W 14th March 2013 Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns 8th March 2013 Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga 8th March 2013 3G 8th March 2012 Kahaani 9th March 2012 Chaar Din Ki Chandni 9th March 2011 N/A 2010 Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein 12th March 2010 Hide & Seek 12th March 2010 Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke 12th March 2010 Right Yaaa Wrong 12th March 2010 Trump Card 12th March 2009 Jai Veeru 13th March 2009 Little Zizou 13th March 2009 Gulaal 13th March 2008 26th July at Barista 14th March 2007 1971 9th March 2007 Red: The Dark Side 9th March 2007 Wounded: The Bandit Queen 9th March

While March 2nd week has witnessed memorable hits like Kahaani and NH 10, it has unfortunately delivered several flop films which have faded into oblivion soon after their release. As I’ve said time and again that the box office is equally unpredictable as the human mind, some of these films bear testimony to that. Manoj Bajpayee starrer 1971 for instance bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi that year but failed to leave a mark at the box office. Enough talking, let’s have a look at the numbers now!

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Films Director Cast Box Office Collection (In Cr) Verdict Badrinath Ki Dulhania Shashank Khaitan Varun Dhawan

Alia Bhatt

Gauahar Khan

Mohit Marwah

Aakanksha Singh

68.60 (Still Running) Global Baba Manoj Sidheshwari Abhimanyu Singh

Sandeepa Dhar

Ravi Kishan

Pankaj Tripathi

Sanjay Mishra

00.10 Flop Teraa Surroor Shawn Arranha Himesh Reshammiya

Farah Karimaee

Naseeruddin Shah

Shekhar Kapur

Kabir Bedi

14.15 Plus* NH10 Navdeep Singh Anushka Sharma

Neil Bhoopalam

Darshan Kumaar

Deepti Naval 32.10 Hit Bewakoofiyaan Nupur Asthana Ayushmann Khurrana

Sonam Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

14.00 Flop Neighbours: They Are Vampires Shyam Ramsay Arbaaz Ali Khan

Roushika Reikhi

Shakti Kapoor

Gavie Chahal

00.07 Flop W Tarun Madan Chopra Leeza Mangaldas

Leslie Tripathy

Sonal Giani

Raaj Singh Arora

Danish Pandor

Abhey Jit Attri

Meer Ali

Gagan Guru

N/A Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns Tigmanshu Dhulia Jimmy Shergill

Mahi Gill

Irrfan Khan

Soha Ali Khan

19.00 Plus Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga Anshul Sharma Sanjay_Mishra

Pragati Pandey

Zakir Hussain

Vishwa Mohan Badola

00.84 Flop 3G Sheershak Anand Neil Nitin Mukesh

Sonal Chauhan

Mrinalini Sharma

Asheesh Kapur

05.75 Flop Kahaani Sujoy Ghosh Vidya Balan

Parambrata Chatterjee

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Indraneil Sengupta

Saswata Chatterjee

Kharaj Mukherjee

59.26 Super-hit Chaar Din Ki Chandni Samir Karnik Kulraj Randhawa

Tusshar Kapoor

Anupam Kher

Om Puri

Mukul Dev

Johny Lever

05.06 Flop Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein Aakash Pandey Rajesh Khanna

Nausheen Sardar Ali

Annu Kapoor

Satish Kaushik

Sonika Gill

00.03 Flop Hide & Seek Shawn Arranha Purab Kohli

Mrinalini Sharma

Arjan Bajwa

N/A Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke Rahul Aggarwal Rahul Aggarwal

Paresh Rawal

Om Puri

Ravi Kishan

Narayani Shastri

Neena Gupta

00.82 Flop Right Yaaa Wrong Neeraj Pathak Sunny Deol

Irrfan Khan

Konkona Sen Sharma

Isha Koppikar

Aryan Vaid

04.11 Flop Trump Card Arshad Khan Vishwajeet Pradhan

Vikram Kumar

Haidar Ali

Urvashi Chaudhary

00.02 Flop Jai Veeru Puneet Sira Fardeen Khan

Kunal Khemu

Dia Mirza

Anjana Sukhani

05.00 Flop Little Zizou Sooni Taraporevala Boman Irani

Sohrab Ardeshir

Imaad Shah

Shernaz Patel

Zenobia Shroff

Dilshad Patel

John Abraham

01.17 Flop Gulaal Anurag Kashyap Kay Kay Menon

Deepak Dobriyal

Piyush Mishra

Mahi Gill

04.27 Flop 26th July at Barista Mohan Sharma Kabir Sawhney

Simran Vaid

Rohini Hatangdi

Seema Pande

Ashish Duggal

Amita Nagia

00.09 Flop 1971 Amrit Sagar Manoj Bajpayee

Ravi Kishan

Chitaranjan Giri

Kumud Mishra

Manav Kaul

Deepak Dobriyal

Piyush Mishra

Vivek Mishra

00.40 Flop Red: The Dark Side Vikram Bhatt Aftab Shivdasani

Celina Jaitley

Amrita Arora

Sushant Singh

04.50 Flop Wounded: The Bandit Queen Krishna Mishra Kanhaiya

Seema Parihar

Sushama Das

Kailash Bajpai

Anjali Pandey

N/A

*Plus – Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

A series of flops punctuated by a few hits— I must say that’s a disappointing performance. Shashank Khaitan’s second directorial in the Dulhania franchise, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is perhaps the biggest hit March week 2 has witnessed in the last 10 years after Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s jodi will perhaps make March second week a memorable time to release films! With already a whopping Rs 73.66 crores in its kitty, that too just in one week, the rom-com is on its way to create history.

Four films are releasing this week— Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Machine, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Abbas’ son Mustafa alongside Kiara Advani, Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero, Mantra and Rajkummar Rao’s survival thriller Trapped, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Let’s see how the new releases perform!