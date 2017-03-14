March is a month of colours! It is that time of the year when we forget everything else and splash ourselves with red, blue, green, purple, yellow, pink, orange and a variety of hues! Yes, March is the season of Holi! Bollywood’s connection to Holi dates back to its beginning with countless films featuring the festival of colours and an ocean of songs being penned on it— Holi Ke Din (Sholay), Rang Barse (Silsila), Aaj Na Chhodenge (Kati Patang), Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Soni Soni (Mohabbatein) to name a few. But how has Bollywood performed at the box office in March?


What kind of films have released in this month in the past few years? Koimoi takes a journey down memory lane, reminiscing about Bollywood films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the first week of March in the last 10 years.

March 1st week: Films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the past 10 years
March 1st week: Films which have rocked and bombed at the box office in the past 10 years
YearFilms Released In March 1st WeekRelease Date
2017Commando 23rd March
2017Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai3rd March
2016Zubaan4th March
2016Jai Gangaajal4th March
2015Badmashiyaan – Fun Never Ends6th March
2015Coffee Bloom6th March
2015Dirty Politics6th March
2015Hey Bro6th March
2014Gulaab Gang7th March
2014Queen7th March
2014Total Siyapaa7th March
2013I, Me, aur Main1st March
2013Bloody Isshq1st March
2013The Attacks of 26/111st March
2012London Paris New York2nd March
2012Paan Singh Tomar2nd March
2012Will You Marry Me?2nd March
2011Yeh Faasley4th March
2010Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?5th March
2010Hello Zindagi5th March
2010Road Movie5th March
2010Rokkk5th March
2010Thanks Maa5th March
200913B: Fear Has a New Address6th March
2009Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge6th March
2009Karma Aur Holi6th March
2008Black and White7th March
2007Nehlle Pe Dehlla2nd March
2007Nishabd2nd March

That’s quite a variety. Right from action to crime to thriller to comedy and romance— March first week has had every possible variety on its palette! Now let’s have a look at where these movies stand. Were these films successful commercially? Did they receive critical acclaim? And most importantly, did the audience like it?

Films DirectorCastBox Office collectionVerdict
Commando 2Deven BhojaniVidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma23.00 Cr* (till date)-
Jeena Isi Ka Naam HaiKeshhav PanneriyArbaaz Khan, Himansh Kohli, Ashutosh Rana, Manjiri Fadnis, Prem Chopra, Supriya Pathak00.50 CrFlop
Jai GangaajalPrakash JhaPriyanka Chopra, Prakash Jha, Manav Kaul38.00 CrPlus
ZubaanMozez SinghVicky Kaushal, Manish Chaudhary, Sarah Jane Dias, Raghav Chanana, Meghna Malik00.46 CrFlop
Badmashiyaan – Fun Never EndsAmit KhannaSuzanna Mukherjee,
Sidhant Gupta,
Sharib Hashmi, Karan Mehra, Gunjan Malhotra		00.69 CrFlop
Coffee BloomManu WarrierArjun Mathur, Sugandha Garg, Mohan Kapoor, Nandini Sen, Ishwari Bose-Bhattacharya00.03 CrFlop
Dirty PoliticsK.C. BokadiaNaseeruddin Shah, Mallika Sherawat, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Anupam Kher, Om Puri07.00 CrFlop
Hey BroAjay ChandhokGanesh Acharya, Maninder, Nupur Sharma01.26 CrFlop
Gulaab GangSoumik SenMadhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla14.30 CrFlop
QueenVikas BahlKangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon, Rajkummar Rao61.00 CrSuper-hit
Total SiyapaaEeshwar NivasAli Zafar, Yami Gautam, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Sara Khan06.00 CrFlop
Bloody IsshqArup DuttaAkash, Shilpa Anand, Tripta Parashar0.07 CrFlop
The Attacks of 26/11Ram Gopal VarmaNana Patekar, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Atul Kulkarni11.50 CrFlop
I, Me, aur MainKapil SharmaJohn Abraham, Chitrangada Singh, Prachi Desai, Zarina Wahab, Mini Mathur, Raima Sen09.00 CrFlop
Paan Singh TomarTigmanshu DhuliaIrrfan Khan, Mahi Gill, Vipin Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Brijendra Kala15.09 CrHit
London Paris New YorkAnu MenonAli Zafar, Aditi Rao Hydari07.02 CrFlop
Will You Marry Me?Aditya DattShreyas Talpade, Rajeev Khandelwal, Tripta Parashar, Mugdha Godse,Celina Jaitley, Muzamil Ibrahim00.32 CrFlop
Yeh FaasleyYogesh MittalAnupam Kher, Pawan Malhotra, Tena Desae00.22 CrFlop
Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?Ashwni DhirAjay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Konkona Sen Sharma41.12 CrHit
Hello ZindagiRaja UnnithanMrunmayee Lagoo, Kittu Gidwani00.01 CrFlop
Road, MovieDev BenegalAbhay Deol, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Satish Kaushik02.23 CrFlop
RokkkRajesh RanshingeSuraj Shukla, Tanushree Dutta, Udita Goswami, Sachin Khedekar00.93 CrFlop
Thanks MaaIrfan KamalMaster Shams Patel, Master Salman, Master Fayaaz, Baby Almas, Master Jaffer, Baby Sakshi, Barry John00.11 CrFlop
13B: Fear Has a New AddressVikram K KumarMadhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Deepak Dobriyal, Poonam Dhillon07.36 CrFlop
Dhoondte Reh JaaogeJaaoge, Umesh ShuklaSonu Sood, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Paresh Rawal06.29 CrFlop
Karma Aur HoliManish GuptaRandeep Hooda, Sushmita Sen, Naomi Campbell00.17 CrFlop
Black and WhiteSubhash GhaiAnil Kapoor, Anurag Sinha, Shefali Shah, Aditi Sharma05.30 CrFlop
Nehlle Pe DehllaAjay ChandokSaif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Bipasha Basu, Kim Sharma06.00 CrFlop
NishabdRam Gopal VarmaAmitabh Bachchan, Jiah Khan07.50 CrFlop

Not many films released in March first week have tasted success, but those which have, have turned out to be super-hits like Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, which assigned her the title of Bollywood’s queen or entertainers like Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, which won people’s hearts with its comic timing. While brainstorming for reasons behind this, I felt perhaps IPL might be a cause. The Indian Premier League has been immensely popular ever since its inception in 2008. The IPL, which happens around this time of the year, attracts not just cricket fans but a lot of youngsters to the stadium, who seem to love cricket in its new format. Also, March is the season of exams. Not just board exams but annual exams in schools across the country also start from February end, which perhaps is a reason why the crowd at theatres gets thinner during this time. Whatever be the reason, a good film never fails to attract movie enthusiasts. As we just saw, a majority of the films listed above were bashed by critics on various grounds.

2017 seems to be lucky for Bollywood as out of the two releases in the first week of March, Deven Bhojani’s action flick Commando 2 has opened to a great response from viewers. Despite casting a two film old action star Vidyut Jammwal and south film actress Adah Sharma (who is also relatively new to Bollywood) in the lead, the film has collected nearly Rs 25 crores till date. Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania has hit theatres this week. Let’s wait to see what’s in store for this one!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here