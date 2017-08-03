Indu Sarkar faced a tough competition from Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan, which on other hand is holding very well at the box office.

From previous week’s releases, Munna Michael has entered the state of oblivion with its almost negligible collections while Lipstick Under My Burkha is still running well. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release this week.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar was released last week at 825 screens. According to the producers, the film is a plus affair and here is how:

Cost of Production plus P & A – 10 crore

Distributor share (expected) – 4 crore

Music rights – 2 crore

Recovery from Digital, Satellite, Home Video etc. – 4 crore +

With the kind of niche market that the film has where it has garnered a positive response too (as evidenced during the weekend stability), Indu Sarkar has managed to find fair footfalls that have taken it into the safety zone.

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again along with Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreays Talpade and many more stellar performers.

He will also be seen portraying the role of a baddie in Prabhas’ Saaho. He will also start shooting for Firrkie which will also star Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Karan Singh Grover, actress Sandeepa Dhar.

On the other hand, Kirti Kulhari, apparently, will team up with Irrfan Khan in a quirky comedy called Raita. This rumoured project will be directed by Abhinay Deo who last directed Delhi Belly. She also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2017 for her performance in Pink recently.