Indu Sarkar, a political drama with the plot revolving around 1975-77 emergency, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar was in controversies from the day it was announced. Stalling the release, putting stay notice and everything was done to make sure this film couldn’t see the light of the day.

Fighting all odds, the film released but it seems controversies weren’t the only problem film had to face. The first-day collection of the film, too, is a big issue for the makers. The movie has opened poor by collecting mere 1.42 cr* on day one. This is a shocker as the promo was quite liked by the general audience. However, the film suffered on its first day at the box office after many shows got cancelled in Maharashtra on Friday morning due to agitation.

Previous week’s release Lipstick Unde My Burkha also improved from a weak day one but word of mouth for that film was positive. Indu Sarkar seems to be getting mixed response till now. The weekends might show a natural growth but this film needs a miracle after such a poor start.

Same case as Mubarakan, this film also has just one week to struggle at the box office as next week will see the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. The next after that is Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. So if Indu Sarkar has to survive, it needs some magic this week, before it’s too late.

The much-anticipated political drama was released after the Supreme Court granted its clearance on Thursday.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Emergency imposed during 1975-1977 and related aspects inspired by the main players of that era including Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi among others.

The film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kriti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher in key roles.