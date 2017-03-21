All new Bollywood releases failed to create any major impact at the box office. In fact the Hollywood musical romantic dark fantasy Beauty And The Beast has performed much better than them in India.

The film which primarily is targeted at the multiplexes, remained decent on its 1st Monday and collected around 1 crore* yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 7.67 crores.

On the other hand, Machine which marks the debut of Mustafa Burmawala has turned to be a big flop at the domestic box office. The film merely collected around 40* lacs on its (yesterday) 4th day and currently stands with a total collections of 2.15 crores.

Since the film is performing so low, there’ll be hardly any screens for it in the 2nd week. Machine will probably wrap up under 5 crores at the box office. It has turned out be one of biggest disasters of 2017.

Govinda’s comeback film Aa Gaya Hero failed to attract the audiences towards theaters. After having a dull opening weekend, the film just raked in around 15 lacs on Monday, which takes its grand total to 80 lacs.

Looking at its poor performance, it looks like Aa Gaya Hero will not cross even the 2 crore mark at the domestic market.

Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped has performed better than the rest of them at the box office. With just 300 screens, the survival drama collected around 25* lacs and now stands with a total collections of 1.69 crores.

Since the film has received positive reviews, Trapped is expected to remain steady during the weekdays. The film is made on a low budget, which will definitely help the film to turn out to be a profitable affair for the makers.