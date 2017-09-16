Lucknow Central Starts Slow! 1st Day Box Office Business Update

This week we saw three releases in Lucknow Central, Simran and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. Where Lucknow Central and Simran saw a low opening, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi‘s opening was almost negligible.

Farhan Akhtar & team’s Lucknow Central has seen an even lesser occupancy at a lower count of screens. The collections are on the lower side as here too the prediction was for 2-3 crore opening day and the eventual numbers are 2.04 crore which is akin to just the surface been scratched. This is quite disappointing since there is some sort of face value in the form of Farhan Akhtar. However, despite not much of a competition around it (none of the earlier holdover movies are collecting any great numbers either), Lucknow Central could still not bring in much of an audience.

Farhan Akhtar, recently, revealed he once touched legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro’s feet.

“When I met Robert De Niro for the first time, I was completely speechless. I didn’t know what to do and I was just like… in awe… And then I touched his feet,” Farhan said on TV show.

“Because I (had) decided (that) in my life if I ever meet him, he is the only person whose feet I’m gonna touch. So, I did touch his feet. And he was very sweet. He gave me a nice big hug,” Farhan added.

After a low start for Lucknow Central, it’s now crucial for the film to show growth on weekends. It’ll have to remain stable on weekdays. Next week it’ll face competition from Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar and Rajkummar Rao’s Newton. This week it would be interesting to see how Lucknow Central and Simran will fare competing with each other. Previous releases like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan & Bareilly Ki Barfi are still in the race at the box office.