Starting its box office run amongst praises for stellar performances, Lucknow Central started on a low note. Same as the other release of this week, Simran, this one too needed to show crucial growth on weekends.

Lucknow Central stars some amazing performers in Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Inaamulhaq & Ravi Kishan. It opened with good response from everywhere, but again, the film had very low buzz to have a strong start.

The movie opened even lower than the other release, Simran, this week. It collected 2.04 crores on its 1st day. Farhan Akhtar’s last film Rock On 2 which was a dud at the box office also opened to similar numbers (2.02 crores) last year. Rock On 2, was affected by Demontisation.

The movie has went ahead and collected 2.82 crores on its 2nd day. The movie now stands at the total of 4.86 crores. The growth is there but due to lower 1st day the movie needed more. It is to be seen how much it’ll grow on its Sunday, because this is what seal the fate of the film.

Talking about the evolution of story telling in Indian cinema over the years, Farhan said in a statement: “I believe things in the film industry… the stories that are presented, what the audience likes to see, follow a cyclic format which even has an evolution. And it’s a good thing that our audience, writers, and producers want to talk about our people, they want us to talk about our issues.

“A few years ago, it was the age of NRIs, love stories were very popular. Everyone was eager to witness the presentation of romance and the world of fantasies was blooming. Maybe the audience is now bored of fantasies to some extent and they want to learn about themselves now, share our issues with each other.”

Farhan, son of veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, has himself directed movies like Lakshya, Don: The Chase Begins and Don 2, as well as featured in movies like Rock On!!, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do.