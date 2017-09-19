Lucknow Central Remains Low On 1st Monday At The Box Office

Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central studded by astonishing performances by everyone is finding The movie, which released on Friday, is the tale of four prisoners who form a music band.

Farhan, who also sings in real life, is of the opinion that criminals if reformed, must be accepted in society once they are out of the prison.

Asked if, as an individual, he would be open to employing a former prisoner in his company, Farhan told IANS here: “Well, we have to look at the larger picture. Yes, tomorrow if you are introducing me to someone saying he is looking for a job and had a criminal record, for a moment I might sit back and the thought might cross my mind that he was a criminal; I think that is only human.

“But we have to look at the larger picture for the betterment of our society. According to our laws, a person who commits a crime, goes to jail and, based on the severity and brutality of his crime, he serves a sentence — and comes out as a reformed individual.

"We have to understand they are all normal people and that the crime (may have) happened in a moment of madness. So, accepting these people in the mainstream of society could inspire many not to attempt crime and we can build a better society." to find its spot at the box office. After slow opening and average weekend let's see how the film has fared at the box office on its 1st Monday.

Monday is the real acid test for any film. Lucknow Central clashing with another major film Simran – which, by the way, is also not doing anything extraordinary at the box office. Long standing champions in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi are also a roadblock in new releases’ moderate success.

Lucknow Central grossed just 8.42 cr in its 1st weekend. It has collected 1.15 crores* crores on its 1st Monday. The film now stands at the total of 9.57 crores*.

This week there’s again, a flood of releases. Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar and a Hollywood biggie in Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be releasing this week. Lucknow Central needs to stay stable on weekdays to retain a decent number of screens in this week. On the other hand Simran, too, needs a stable week to be in the race.

