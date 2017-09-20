Lucknow Central Is Running Out Of Luck At The Box Office

Lucknow Central is another release of this week scoring low collections and disappointing the public. Both the movies, Lucknow Central & Simran, got a mixed response from public & critics alike.

Lucknow Central grossed just 8.42 cr in its 1st weekend. It collected 1.15 crores on its 1st Monday. As Simran remained stable at lower levels, Lucknow Central too is on the same page of stability. It has added 1 crore more to its already low collections The film now stands at the total of 10.57 crores.

The film, helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, features actors like Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Ravi Kishen, Ronit Roy and Deepak Dobriyal.

Music is one of the common threads between Gippy and Farhan, but the rest of the actors have diverse backgrounds. Farhan said the creative collaboration was quite easy.

Trending :

“The best part is that they came not just from different creative backgrounds but also from different parts of the country. While Rajesh Sharma is renowned in Kolkata’s theatre world, Ravi Kishen stars in Bhojpuri films, Gippy is into Punjabi film and music, Deepak and Inaamulhaq are extremely good performers.

“So when you are performing with them, you also have to be on the top of your game. I think that is why the whole filming process was so exciting,” shared Farhan.

Farhan also went to Yerwada jail to launch a song of this film. “The environment at Yerwada is very disciplined and neat. The emphasis on reform is very critical and they try and develop a skill in each inmate before they get released so as to build their self-belief,” he said.

“There is a small room in Yerwada where they have an in-house Radio Jockey. The inmates shared that Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) used to spend a lot of time there and entertain everyone by singing and telling stories of positivity,” Farhan added.

Sanjay served the remainder of his five-year sentence for possessing illegal arms in the March 12, 1993, Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, at the Yerwada Central Jail.