Two new distinct releases of this Friday are Lucknow Central and Simran. Both the movies have strong topics at hand and if the audience loves them, they can grow over the weekend. But, before that, they will need to get good reviews and positive word of mouth.

Both Lucknow Central and Simran are witnessing a slow start at box office. The morning occupancy for them is around 10%- 15%. Let’s hope it improves by afternoon and evening. The multiplex crowd is important for these movies as they will appeal more to that audience.

Lucknow Central is a multi starrer film that features Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Inaamulhaq and Rajesh Sharma. The film opened with an average review and ratings from the viewers. While Kangana is the soul of Simran. Both the film have got amazing reviews.

It looks like the positive word or mouth for both the movie will help them gain good collections on their first day at the box office. The evening and night show occupancy will mainly determine the opening day income or 1st Friday business of both the movies.

Lucknow Central Friday earning depends mainly on the promotion and the buzz among the fans. The Farhan Akhtar starrer is released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Simran and Paresh Rawal’s Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. Although none of them are the big budgeted films. But due to popular star cast, these movies are in comparably more in limelight than others.

It would be interesting to see how much do both the movies earn at the box office. Lucknow Central showcases Farhan aka Kishen Mohan Girhotra as an aspiring Bhojpuri singer’s journey of an innocent man who aspired to be a singer but is caught in the wrath of fate, wherein he lands in Lucknow Central jail after falsely being accused of a murder. There he, along with his fellow in mates, drafts a plan to escape the jail in the disguise of a music band. The film is set against the backdrop of a jail that thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

Whereas, Simran shows Ranaut’s character Praful Patel, who is a divorcee caught between the social stigma surrounding broken marriages and the refreshing independence of singledom.

So which one are you going to watch this week?