Logan Shows Growth Over Day 2 | 1st Saturday Box Office Collections

As expected, Hugh Jackman’s Logan picked up over the second day at the box office. The film is the final installment in the Wolverine franchise and fans of the series have been waiting for it since long. According to early estimates, the film showed a growth on its second day as it collected 5.75 crores on Saturday.

The film now stands with a collection of 10 crores at the India box office, including all versions.

Logan is performing extremely well in urban centers at the multiplexes. It is expected to show a continued growth over Sunday too. The film received rave reviews and is being touted to be the best film in the Wolverine franchise.