Hugh Jackman’s Logan has managed to remain rock steady on its 1st Tuesday in India.

The Hollywood superhero flick raked in around 2.15 crores* yesterday and now stands with a total collections of 21.73 crores.

Despite being an Hollywood film, Logan is performing better than Commando 2 at the domestic market.

Directed by James Mangold, Logan also features Dafne Keen and Patrick Stewart in pivotal roles.