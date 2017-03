After enjoying good opening weekend, Hugh Jackman’s Logan remained stable on its 1st Monday at the box office in India.

The superhero flick collected 2.48 crores yesterday and now stands with a total collections of 19.58 crores.

The will probably cross the 25 crore mark by its opening week in India.

Directed by James Mangold, Logan also features Dafne Keen and Patrick Stewart in pivotal roles.