Aamir Khan’s Dangal has managed to create and shatter many records at the box office. The film has now achieved one more milestone at the domestic market. With a total 6 days box office business of 176.98 crores, Dangal has surpassed the lifetime business of M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story which was 133.04 crores.

Amongst, the biopics which have done impressive business, the third highest is Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which managed to make it to the 100 crore club.

Dangal has now become the highest grossing biopic ever.

Also, films like The Dirty Picture, Jodha Akbar and Guru have to be considered as successful biopics since they managed a decent business.

Here is a look the collections of successful biopics:

Dangal – 176.98*

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – 133.04

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag – 103.50

Dirty Picture – 85

Neerja – 75.65

Jodha Akbar – 59.25

Mary Kom – 64

Guru – 44

Dangal also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.