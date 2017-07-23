Lipstick Under My Burkha after garnering some superb reviews and decent day 1 opening has shown some amazing growth on day 2 at the box office.

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Rachna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumara and Plabita Borthakur has collected 2.17 Crores on its day 2 at the box office. The day one of the film was 1.22 Crores and it has been released on mere 400 screens.

The two day total of the film now stands at 3.39 Crores. The word of mouth is super positive and hence the film has shown over 75% of growth on its second day. Sunday should also see a considerable growth in the collections.

The film has attracted the multiplex crowd and the topic being relatable to almost all, it has found its connect. What makes these numbers more special is the film had a tough competition from Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Munna Michael and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Amongst all of this the film has found its audience and that’s applaudable.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a tale of four women and if you see them they’re like any other normal women you see in your day to day life. But what they do with their lives makes this film special. Alankrita Shrivastava, director, in this black comedy, has made some brilliant efforts to present how these women feel in the men’s world.

Next week we’ll see the release of Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar which will cover the huge chunk of screens, so to sustain some screens – Lipstick Under My Burkha along with stable collections over weekdays should also carry a positive word of mouth through audience. Controlled budget and limited screen space make these numbers look more towering than they are.

The film before releasing in India was showcased at over 30 film festivals and received overwhelmingly positive reviews from all over. It has also been critics’ favourite in India too. On the other hand, Munna Michael was low on day one and Dunkirk opened well considering it released only in English.