Lipstick Under My Burkha Remains Rock Solid At The Box Office

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a surprise success and this film may actually emerge as a hit one at the box office. This Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak film stands with a total of 15.36 crores at the box office.

For a film that gathered 11 awards at international film festivals, Lipstick Under My Burkha nearly didn’t make it to cinemas. India’s Central Board for Film Certification rejected it for being “too lady-oriented”.

Director Alankrita Shrivastava’s triumph over the CBFC was that the movie poster was designed to deliberately provoke: it depicts a woman’s hand, fingers pointing up at the sky, the middle one swapped for a tube of bright red lipstick. When it finally opened in cinemas on July 21, the women-centric film played to full houses across India; a week later and it continues to draw the crowds.

Let’s take a look at the box office business of the movie here:

1st Week Total – 10.96 crores

2nd Weekend Total – 03.76 crores

Monday – 64 Lakhs

Total – 15.36 crores

After a good first week at the box office, the movie’s second weekend also looked quite decent at the box office. Despite Mubarakan’s release this weekend, Lipstick Under My Burkha managed to fit in while Mubarakan was also seen steady at the box office.

Critics have praised the film as strong, powerful, funny, brave, and, perhaps most importantly, timely. The film makes an eloquent case against gender discrimination, but the irony is that its protagonists aren’t even looking for equality.

The story and presentation of the film are unconventional but it’s a film everyone will connect at some point or another. The relatability with the audience has boosted the word of mouth in the favor of the film. Lipstick Under My Burkha also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in the lead roles. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film is making a bold statement about female sexuality and is exploring women’s desires irrespective of age.