Lipstick Under My Burkha Off To A Decent Start At The Box Office

Lipstick Under My Burkha starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Rachna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumara and Plabita Borthakur has collected 1 crore on its day one at the box office.

Targeting a very limited audience, made under controlled budget, the number on day one is pretty decent. Also keeping in minds the limited screen space it got facing the competition from Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Munna Michael and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. It’s an only multiplex film and hence will find very tough to sustain at the single screen centers facing Munna Michael.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a tale of four women and if you see them they’re like any other normal women you see in your daily life. Alankrita Shrivastava, in this black comedy, has made some brilliant efforts to present how these women feel in the men’s world.

The story and presentation of the film is unconventional but it’s a film everyone will connect at some point or another. The relatability with the audience has boosted the word of mouth in the favour of the film and may result into a good weekend and stable weekdays.

On the other hand Munna Michael starring Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened on a dull note. Christopher Nolan’s much awaited Dunkirk has started of well at the box office. Lipstick Under My Burkha might enjoy the advantage of good content and word of mouth. Though day one of the is lower than the rest two releases, still other factors like controlled budget and limited screen space may announce this film as a winner at least on day one. The film before releasing in India was showcased at over 30 film festivals and received overwhelmingly positive reviews from all over.