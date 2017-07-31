Lipstick Under My Burkha continues to remain steady at the box office. The film has performed very well on its second weekend. The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial opened to rave reviews from critics and is enjoying a good word of mouth publicity. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is also running steadily at the box office.

Lipstick Under My Burkha collected 10.96 crores in its first week. On its second Friday, the film collected another 94 lacs and went on to earn 1.37 crores on its second Saturday. The film did a business of 1.45 crores on its second Sunday, thereby taking its second weekend total to 3.76 crores! Taking the collections of the first and second week, Lipstick Under My Burkha has collected a total of 14.72 crores!

Lipstick is the story of four women and how they lie, steal, suffer and pretend to get what they want. The film talks about the restrictions imposed by the male dominated society on women where they do not always get what they rightfully deserve. The story offers the right dose of humour and sarcasm while narrating the battles of four women, who can only dream of living life on their own terms. It tends to mirror the harsh reality of women in our society.

Dunkirk, on the other hand, has made a total business of 21.33 crores in India till date. The war drama which earned 18.07 crores in its first week, collected 3.26 crores more in its second weekend. Dunkirk is yet another Hollywood film which proves a well-made content filled film can do well without language being a roadblock.

Dunkirk and Lipstick only have four more days to continue with their magic at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing this Friday and the expectations are very high! It is needless to say that the SRK starrer romantic comedy will open with a huge screen count leaving very little or no screens for relatively smaller releases and films which are on their second and third week.