Lipstick Under My Burkha is proving to be an exceptional success at the box office. 3 weeks and still running among such mighty competition. The movie has gone against every previously held notion of a ‘small festival film’ and has made a killing at the box office!

The film presented by Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures has re written every box office rule and turned around the fate of the film, paving the way for many other such films.

The film faced a tough competition with Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty starrer Mubarakan but the film sustained well at the box office. The movie also faced a downfall in its collections on Friday (3rd Week) due to the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s much-anticipated film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Let’s take a look at the movie’s business here:

1st Week: 10.96 crores

2nd Week: 6.29 crores

3rd Weekend: 80 lacs

Total: 18.05 crores

Lipstick under My Burkha turns out to be a rare success in 2017. Lipstick Under My Burkha is a story of four women and how they lie, steal, suffer and pretend to get what they want. The film talks about the restrictions imposed by the male dominated society on women where they do not always get what they rightfully deserve. The story offers the right dose of humour and sarcasm while narrating the battles of four women, who can only dream of living life on their own terms. It tends to mirror the harsh reality of women in our society.

The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Plabita Borthakur, Aahana Kumrah, Sushant Singh and Vikrant Massey in key roles.