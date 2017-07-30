Lipstick Under My Burkha Is Excellent On Its Second Saturday!

Lipstick Under My Burkha is dominating the box office! The film, even in its second week refuses to slow down and the result is sheer magic!

The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial has collected 1.37 crores on its second Saturday! The film had collected 10.96 crores in its first week and 94 lacs on its second Friday. With 1.37 crore pouring in on its second Saturday, Lipstick Under My Burkha now stands with a grand total of 13.27 crores!

The film opened to superb reviews by critics as well as the audience. Word of mouth spread like a wildfire and even with limited screen space, the film collected what it deserved. The success of Lipstick Under My Burkha is a slap on those who think that festival films can’t gross well. Good content, decent performances and controlled budget are major factors if you want to make your film work at the box office.

Lipstick is a story of four women and how they lie, steal, suffer and pretend to get what they want. The film talks about the restrictions imposed by the male dominated society on women where they do not always get what they rightfully deserve. The story offers the right dose of humour and sarcasm while narrating the battles of four women, who can only dream of living life on their own terms. It tends to mirror the harsh reality of women in our society.

Trending :

The film faced some difficulty before release with the CBFC refusing to certify it calling it ‘lady-oriented’. However, even two weeks after its release, we can see how much love the audience is showing on it. We surely need more films like this.

The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Plabita Borthakur, Aahana Kumrah, Sushant Singh and Vikrant Massey in key roles.