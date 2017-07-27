Lipstick Under My Burkha Has A Steady 1st Wednesday At The Box Office

Lipstick Under My Burkha has been doing great at the box office. It is a surprise success and this film may actually emerge as a hit one at the box office. This Konkana Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak film stands with a total of 9.71 crores.

It has gone against every previously held notion of a ‘small festival film’ and has made a killing at the box office! Targeting a very limited audience, made under controlled budget, the box office numbers are pretty decent.

The movie had done good business on the weekend and remained steady on the weekdays too. Let’s take a look at the box office figures of the movie:

Weekend Total –

Monday (Day 4) – 1.28 crores

Tuesday (Day 5) – 1.36 crores

Wednesday (Day 6) – 1.27 crores

Total – 9.71 crores

The movie opened to superb reviews by critics and going by the steady hold of the film at the box office it’s clear that public has loved the film too. The story and presentation of the film are unconventional but it’s a film everyone will connect at some point or another. The relatability with the audience has boosted the word of mouth in the favor of the film and may result into a good weekend and stable weekdays.

What is even more interesting is that the movie opened on only 400 screens in the country whereas the week’s other release Munna Michael opened on 3000 screens. But looks like, that hasn’t stopped the film from luring audiences to the theaters.

Lipstick Under My Burkha also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in the lead roles. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film is making a bold statement about female sexuality and is exploring women’s desires irrespective of age.