Lipstick Under My Burkha is a surprise success and this film may actually emerge as a hit one at the box office. ThisKonkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak film stands with a total of 8.44 crores at the box office.

The film has registered a staggering 1.36 crores on Tuesday. The weekend total was 5.08 crores, while on Monday the film scored 1.28 crores at the box office.

The film had a decent opening. After garnering some superb reviews it has shown some amazing growth on the weekdays at the box office. The film presented by Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures has re written every box office rule and turned around the fate of the film, paving the way for many other such films.

Targeting a very limited audience, made under controlled budget, the numbers are pretty decent. Also keeping in minds the limited screen space it got facing the competition from Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Munna Michael and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The move has shown excellent growth. Lipstick Under My Burkha is a tale of four women and if you see them they’re like any other normal women you see in your daily life. Alankrita Shrivastava, in this black comedy, has made some brilliant efforts to present how these women feel in the men’s world.

Ekta has not only broken all previous records with this one in terms of collections but has also managed to create a revolution of sorts amongst people. Lipstick has moved beyond being ‘just a film, into a revolution’. With a shoe-string budget for promotions, the film broke all templates and only focussed on social media and the digital world. With the Lipstick wave growing day by day, the box office has been forced to rewrite its rules.