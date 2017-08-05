Konkana Sen Sharma, Rachna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumara and Plabita Borthakur’s Lipstick Under My Burkha released on 21st July 2017 with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael. This women-oriented film has now entered its 3rd week at the box office.The film had collected 10.96 crores in its first week.

The film later faced a tough competition with Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty starrer Mubarakan but the film sustained well at the box office earning 6.29 crores in its second week.

The film has now earned 20 lacs on its 3rd Friday at the box office. Lipstick Under My Burkha had a fall in its collection due to the releases of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s much-anticipated film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The film now stands with a grand total of 17.45 crores. The film is a plus affair at the box office due to the low budget.

The film has been produced by Prakash Jha Productions and distributed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. Just a few days back, the makers had released the film’s poster, where they showed a fist with a lipstick replacing the middle finger. On being questioned about whether the makers tried to send a message to the censor board via the poster, Ekta Kapoor rubbished such claims. Talking to a portal, she said that she doesn’t have a problem with the censor board as she feels they are just doing their job. She even refused to call it a middle finger clearly saying that it is just a lipstick.

Talking to Koimoi in an interview, the film’s director Alankrita Shrivastava had bashed the CBFC, saying, “I feel the audience should have all kinds of content available to them. It’s hypocritical because it’s not like there is not enough sexual content in films, it is just the way it’s portrayed. Their problem is with the female point of view. If you keep showing me the female body from the male point of view, that is absolutely acceptable. That’s a scary thing! We are in 2017!”