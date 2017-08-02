Lipstick Under My Burkha Surprises On Its 2nd Tuesday At The Box Office

Jagga Jasoos came and gone, Munna Michael crashed, the magic of Dunkirk faded but this extra ordinary tale of 4 ordinary women Lipstick Under My Burkha is here to stay. Even miniscule the film has shown growth on its 2nd Tuesday which is a rare occasion these days.

After a very good 1st week of 10.96 crores, the film made its message of ‘ruling amongst all odds’ very clear. The film has gathered 11 awards at international film festivals, Lipstick Under My Burkha nearly didn’t make it to cinemas. India’s Central Board for Film Certification rejected it for being “too lady-oriented”.

Even after getting very limited screen space in its 1st week facing Munna Michael and Dunkirk, this film made its way depending on the excellent word of mouth. Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar released in its 2nd week but nothing was stopping this film. Lipstick Under My Burkha went on to collect 3.76 crores in its 2nd weekend.

As they say content speaks and it has been roaring from the day one for this film. It collected 64 lakhs on its 2nd Monday battling its way out to emerge victoriously. It showed growth, though minimal, on its 2nd Tuesday as it grossed 68 lakhs.

1st Week Total – 10.96 crores

2nd Weekend Total – 03.76 crores

Monday – 64 Lakhs

Tuesday – 68 Lakhs

Total – 16.04 crores

Ekta Kapoor, presenter of Prakash Jha’s production Lipstick Under My Burkha, says the film’s success is a win for cinema.

“I came into films a few years ago. I was in TV before. My personal belief was that everyone tells you how films are. But sometimes, films just have their own way to reach the audience if they are good. I think it’s (the film’s success) such a big win for cinema,” Ekta said.