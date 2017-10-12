Lipstick Under My Burkha, the film which was refused at first and was deemed to be too lady-oriented has now entered the list of most profitable films of 2017. Let’s see where it stands in this list of biggies.

Ruling the list is, obviously, Baahubali 2 which stands at 468.11 % Return Of Investment. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (456.66 %) and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (213.63%) qualifies as two runner-ups of the list. Joining Jolly LLB 2 (160%) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (159.11 %) Lipstick Under My Burkha stands at the 6th position with 157% of Return of Investment. It has crossed Kaabil (153.70%), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (146.47 %) and Newton (126 %).

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

The movie is made on a tight budget of 7 crores (Including print & advertising) and collected 18.05 crores in its lifetime. The returns for the film are 11.05 crores which are amazing for a small film. It’s also declared as a super hit.

Trending :

Lipstick Under My Burkha kick-started the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2017 that aims to highlight the diversity in Indian cinema.

“It was indeed a great pleasure to host the Australian premiere of Lipstick Under My Burkha. The audience was thrilled to have seen a film that has literally redefined the way women-oriented content has been shaping up in India for the past few years,” said Mitu Bhowmick, founder of IFFM, in a statement received.

“Alankrita and Konkona graced the opening night and also addressed questions of the curious audience post the film. We are happy to have Lipstick Under My Burkha as the opening night film because the film doesn’t only entertain but also makes us think,” Bhowmick added.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, features actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur.