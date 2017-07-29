Lipstick Under My Burkha has been the most favourite of all three previous week’s releases. The film grossed 10.96 crores in its first week.

Critics and public’s favourite Lipstick Under My Burkha has collected 94 lakhs on its 2nd Friday. The movie now stands at the grand total of 11.90 crores. The film opened to superb reviews by critics as well as the audience. Word of mouth spread like a wildfire and even with limited screen space, the film collected what it deserved.

On the other hand, Munna Michael has crashed and has already been declared flop. It showed some hope with a minimal growth in its first weekend but it was too late. This is Tiger Shroff’s back to back dud after A Flying Jatt. Though the film has crossed A Flying Jatt‘s lifetime collection still it’s not enough to put this film on a plus side.

This week also saw three releases in Mubarakan, Indu Sarkar and Raag Desh. Mubarakan started on a low note but has every chance to grow on weekends. Indu Sarkar started poor and will find hard to struggle through the week.

The success of Lipstick Under My Burkha is a slap on those who think that festival films can’t gross well. Good content, decent performances and controlled budget are major factors if you want to make your film work at the box office.

Next week we’ll see a major release in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie has been creating a good buzz since its trailer release and the last released song Hawayein has been topping the playlist of many. The film is expected to open with a very good number.