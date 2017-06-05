Despite the fact that there were more than 10 Bollywood films running in theaters over the weekend, less than 10 crore came for the industry. Here too, the maximum moolah came from holdover releases like Hindi Medium and Sachin – A Billion Dreams that collected around 7 crore between them.

The new releases hardly boasted of any collections and couldn’t even gather 50% of what these two films brought in.

In the process at least Hindi Medium has something to celebrate. The film has managed to cross the 50 crore mark and currently stands at 53.60 crore. The film has pretty much doubled the collections that earlier seemed to be the lifetime run in the best case scenario. This isn’t all as the film still has in it to bring around 6-7 crore more at the least before coming to the close of its run.

On the other hand, Sachin – A Billion Dreams is now inching towards the 50 crore mark as it currently stands at 46.91 crore. Not that there was much of a push in collections over the weekend. Still, when compared to how the new releases have fared, the docu-drama has still done much better.

As for the new Hindi releases, Dobaara – See Your Evil, Dear Maya or Hanuman Da Damdaar, Death in the Gunj, Sweetiee Weds NRI, Mirror Game – Ab Khel Shuru and Flat 211, lesser said the better. With just a show or two for these films in select theaters, it was always going to be suicidal for them to arrive in a heap. Still the makers chose to make this call and that is now reflecting in the final verdict. A sad state of affairs, especially when at least a few of these deserved a better fate. One now waits to see if at least a couple of these films would manage to hold their ground during the weekdays.

Amongst the Hollywood releases, Baywatch has turned out to be a Box Office disaster despite the presence of Priyanka Chopra (albeit in a miniscule role). The film has collected only around 5 crore* and that is even lesser than what the other Hollywood flick Wonder Woman has collected in theaters over the weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder