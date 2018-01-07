Koimoi Power Index: Tiger Salman Khan Is Achieving An Unattainable Position

As Tiger Zinda Hai is beating some major records at the box office, Salman Khan too has been cementing his first position at Koimoi power index. Another surprise by the film is how it has entered the 300 crore club in just 16 days.

Well, it is Bhai, after all. Bhai fans watch his films number of times and no matter how good (or average) the film is, the word-of-mouth is always strong since it’s their favourite star in the film. How could the film be bad with Bhai blasting the bad guys? The idea is inconceivable.

Now that Tiger Zinda Hai has entered the 300 crore club which adds 300 points to the power index table which means he still owns the top position with 2150 points.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 700 400 900 150 2150 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 200 1300 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 150 1050 4. Ajay Devgn 600 200 0 0 800 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 0 200 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

With this achievement, the actor is certainly in an extraordinary league compared to his contemporaries. No one is even near to Salman Khan in the power index table. Aamir Khan is on 2nd rank with 1300 points. With the next big Bollywood release being Akshay Kumar’s Padman, on January 25, Tiger Zinda Hai has a clear road ahead to continue minting the moolah.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the reuniting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India screens count at 4600.