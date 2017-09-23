Kingsman: The Golden Circle the follow-up to the worldwide box-office hit Kingsman: The Secret Service which was digitally re-mastered into the immersive IMAX format for a special engagement in domestic IMAX theatres and throughout select international territories beginning September 22.

The film has earned 3.15 crores at the Indian box office including the paid previews on Thursday. This is a good start for this Hollywood film. Kingsman released with three Bollywood films and they are Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar, Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi and Rajkummar Rao’s Newton. These films are giving tough competition to this Hollywood film let’s see which film tops the box office race by the end of 1st Weekend.

Popular singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has dubbed for Elton John’s part in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film The Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He says it was an honour and feels his style is similar to that of the “Candle in the wind” hitmaker. Elton John has a special appearance in the Fox Star Studios film, where he would be playing himself. Bappi has dubbed for this part.

Kingsman: The Secret Service introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

Following the successful limited international IMAX run of its predecessor in 2015, Kingsman: The Golden Circle reunites director Matthew Vaughn with stars Colin Firth, Taron Egerton and Mark Strong, along with franchise newcomers Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.

Action spy film The Kingsman: The Golden Circle includes actors like Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Channing Tatum.