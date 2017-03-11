Box Office – Karan Johar’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Here are the many records that the film has scored on Day One

While Badrinath Ki Dulhania has taken a very good opening at the Box Office and set records for Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and 2017 in general, here is another fact that would go down in the record books. The film has found an entry amongst the Top-10 Biggest Romantic Openers in the recent times. This isn’t all as Karan Johar has five of his films in this list – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shaandaar, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and 2 States, which conveys a lot about how he is the undisputed leader when it comes to presenting romantic entertainers to the audiences.

Here is the list:

Bodyguard – 21.6 crore

Dilwale – 21 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crore

Ram Leela – 15.73 crore

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 15.23 crore

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 13.3 crore

Shaandaar – 13.1 crore

Bajirao Mastani – 12.8 crore

2 States – 12.28 crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crore

These numbers also indicate many other facts:

– Varun Dhawan has two of his films in this list – Dilwale and Badrinath Ki Dulhania

– Alia Bhatt has three of her films in this list – Shaandaar, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and 2 States

– Each of these films, barring Shaandaar, went on to do a business of 100 crore. It has to be seen if Badrinath Ki Dulhania joins the list

– Only three of these films [Bodyguard, Dilwale, Jab Tak Hai Jaan] feature a Khan, rest all have a youngster leading man

– Music of each of these films was popular before the release itself

– Action was a major component in four of these films [Bodyguard, Dilwale, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani]

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder