Yet another Friday, and yet another (largely) dry run at the Box Office. Unless there is a big blockbuster film that excites audiences for weeks in advance and then turns out to be promising as well from the first day itself, films currently are becoming more and more dependent on Saturday instead of Friday numbers. This is what’s happening with this week’s releases Simran and Lucknow Central as well.

Let’s talk about Simran. The film was never super-hot and thankfully for those associated with it, there was some awareness around it during last couple of weeks. Hence, it was expected that the film would open in 2-3 crore range. Well, this is what happened as the Kangana Ranaut starrer netted 2.77 crore on its first day. The number is not huge but then considering the fact that the opening shows were quite poor and still such collections eventually came in, there is hope that today and tomorrow would hold on as well.

Simran has mostly been shot in the USA. It has been in the news recently for it will be the last collaboration of Mehta and his writer-editor Apurva Asrani. They reportedly parted ways owing to creative differences, particularly after Mehta announced Ranaut as the co-writer of the film without consulting Asrani. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Mehta’s Karma Pictures.

Ranaut’s character Praful Patel is a divorcee caught between the social stigma surrounding broken marriages and the refreshing independence of singledom. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the movie tanked at the box office.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

