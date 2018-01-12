Kaalakaandi, 1921 & Mukkabaaz: 1st Day Box Office Morning Occupancy Report

Kaalakaandi, 1921 & Mukkabaaz: New week, new releases, one retaining champion in Tiger Zinda Hai. This week’s three new releases – Kaalakaandi, 1921 & Mukkabaaz are here to disrupt the proceedings of Tiger but will they be able to? Let’s see how good or bad they have started at the box office.

The speciality about these three movies is all of them have different genres and have their different set of audiences. Kaalakaandi starring Saif Ali Khan and team is a dark comedy written by Delhi Belly, this will surely target the youth having limited appeal. Mukkabaaz has Anurag Kashyap doing what he does the best and will surely attract his true-blue fans. 1921 has the broadest audience of all 3 as it’s a horror film and has every chance to do well at the box office.

Indian audience has been always a bit partial to the horror genre as there are very few good movies in this genre. Starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra, this is the fourth film of this horror franchise. All the three movies have opened to a dull note of 10-12% in the morning on their first day.

Trending

Aamir Khan praised Kaalakaandi and said that actor Saif Ali Khan’s performance in the film was outstanding. Aamir, who attended the film’s premiere on Thursday, took to Twitter to praise the film. Mukkabaaz has been getting good reviews from all over. 1921 has opened to dull reviews but could work by the weekend given its genre.

Tiger Zinda Hai could earn the advantage of these films working not well and add to an already mountainous total. The weekend will hold the key for these movies because show distribution from Monday will depend on their collections over these days.